LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 15, 2025 15:00:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14: A significant milestone in Gujarat’s renewable energy landscape was achieved today as Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. officially became an Authorised Channel Partner of Adani Solar, one of India’s largest and most trusted solar module manufacturers. The partnership was announced during a Channel Partner Launch Program hosted at Praveg Eulogia, Sindhubhavan, Ahmedabad, in the presence of senior representatives from Adani Solar and leading solar entrepreneurs from across the state.

This collaboration represents a major step forward in advancing the adoption of clean and sustainable solar energy solutions across Gujarat. It aligns closely with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Har Ghar Solar” and supports the PM Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY)—an initiative empowering millions of Indian households to embrace solar energy for a sustainable and energy-independent future.

The launch program witnessed enthusiastic participation from solar dealers, distributors, entrepreneurs, and business owners across Gujarat, all united by a shared mission to accelerate the state’s renewable energy transition. Representatives from Adani Solar reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to India’s clean energy goals and highlighted the importance of partnerships in promoting widespread solar adoption.

Through this partnership, Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. will leverage its extensive distribution network and customer-centric approach to deliver high-quality Adani Solar products, provide unmatched sales support, and ensure efficient warranty services throughout Gujarat.

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Co-founders of Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.—Harmit Patwa, Naman Nagarsheth, Eshan Cholia, Shivam Vekaria, and Kalpesh Solanki—said: “Our association with Adani Solar marks a defining moment in Sunfraa Green Energy’s journey. Becoming an Authorised Channel Partner reinforces our commitment to driving Gujarat’s transition toward sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

We share Adani Solar’s vision of making solar power accessible and reliable for every household and business. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the clean energy ecosystem, deliver exceptional service quality, and contribute meaningfully to India’s mission of energy independence. Together, we look forward to illuminating a greener, more self-reliant future for our state and our nation.”

About Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. is a leading renewable energy company based in Gujarat, dedicated to providing high-quality solar solutions. Known for its trusted distribution network and commitment to service excellence, the company plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of sustainable energy across the region.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Navitas Solar x Puneri Paltan Meet and Greet Celebrates Brand’s Mission of Empowering Bharat through Sustainable Energy

Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Expands Mumbai Footprint with 5th School in Gorai

BOOM! LG Electronics India Share Price Soars 51% From IPO, Everyone Who Got Allotment Hits Jackpot! Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Invest

Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant To Slash 15% Of HR Staff As AI Reshapes Workforce In Massive Overhaul

Trump won't 'waste our time' with Argentina if Milei loses in midterms

LATEST NEWS

Baba Vanga Predicts Something Terrible Could Happen In 2026, Warning Sparks Fear As World Might Witness…

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER: CHINA AND EU SHOULD ENHANCE COMMUNICATION – MINISTRY

Pankaj Dheer Death: Mahabharat’s Karn Was Worshipped With 8-Foot-Statue, Had Photos Printed In School Books

Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Who’s Nikitin Dheer? Slain Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer’s Son Played Ravan In TV Series Ramayan

WTC Points Table Shake Up, Pakistan Closes In After Win Against South Africa

How Did Pankaj Dheer Die? Veteran Mahabharat Actor Was Battling THIS Deadly Disease, Was In And Out Of Hospitals For Months

Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Jam Leaves 500 Students Stranded For 12 Hours, Video Goes Viral

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat
Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat
Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat
Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat
QUICK LINKS