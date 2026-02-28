LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas AI national security approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Epstein files Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey donald trump Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 28, 2026 09:03:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12:Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has reopened its newly renovated store on 6th February in Andheri, Maharashtra. The spacious and freshly re-designed store was inaugurated at 5:00 PM by Mr. Arun Narayan, CEO – Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd and Mr. Ram Prabhat Yadav, Regional Business Head – West, Titan Company Ltd. 

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

You Might Be Interested In
Conveniently located at Vastu Prestige, Off New Link Rd, Near Citi Mall, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Pin code: 400053, the new 22000 sq. ft. store reflects Tanishq’s design excellence and customer-first approach. The expanded retail format offers a significantly wider assortment of gold and diamond jewellery, solitaires, plain and stone-studded designs.

The store houses the new collection, ‘Wings in Motion’, displaying modern, versatile, and design-led everyday natural diamond jewellery and ‘Floral Bloom’, a collection where every curve reflects nature’s poetry as rose-toned enamel meets floral artistry. The store presents ‘Radiance in Rhythm’ a high-value diamond collection for the woman who defines her own elegance, alongside ‘Élan’, a collection rooted in delicate patterns, floral motifs, and chillai pave-set diamonds for the modern woman. The store also houses Tanishq’s latest festive collection, ‘Mriganka’, inspired by mythical realms and crafted with exceptional artistry, alongside  ‘GlamDays’, a versatile daily-wear jewellery line and ‘String It’, a modern and lightweight collection. Customers can also explore exclusive ranges such as ‘Dor’, a mangalsutra collection inspired by sacred elements of Hindu weddings; ‘Aveer’, Tanishq’s jewellery line for men; and ‘Rivaah’, the brand’s dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand designed to reflect the bridal traditions of diverse Indian communities. The store also features ‘Mia by Tanishq’ a brand born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, featuring bold, modern, and chic jewellery.

The newly renovated store houses the Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centre, a tech-enabled initiative that helps customers verify the authenticity, origin, and brilliance of their diamonds. The multi-tool setup features five advanced devices that evaluate key aspects of a diamond — including light performance, origin, inclusions, and laser markings. This state-of-the art evaluation process places the power directly in the hands of the customer.

Speaking at the inauguration,  Mr. Vinod Singh, Regional Business Manager, West, Tanishq,   said, “At Tanishq, our stores are designed to reflect the way customers experience jewellery today, with space to explore, choice that spans everyday wear to bridal, and complete confidence in what they are buying. The reopening of our Andheri store brings together an expanded retail format, some of our most distinctive collections, and the Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centre, which empowers customers with greater transparency and understanding of their diamonds. It’s about combining design, craftsmanship, and trust in a way that feels relevant, reassuring, and human.”

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 9:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

DICCI to Host International Conclave on AI for Inclusion and the Future of Work on 18th February 2026

Clean-tech Start-up Solar Capital launches digital platform enabling rooftop-less consumers to participate in India’s solar growth

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

LATEST NEWS

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Ranji Trophy Final: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi to Cheer Team Ahead of Historic First Title Bid

Pradosh Vrat 2026: February 28 Or March 1? Know The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings And Complete Puja Rituals Inside

Bengal Election 2026: High-Stakes Political Showdown Coming Soon, ECI to Publish Final Voter List Today After SIR, Here’s How to Check Your Name

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

Indian Achievers’ Forum, AIBCF & Achievers’ World Host National Conclave on Mission Viksit Bharat 2047

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Tragedy In The Skies: Bolivian Air Force Plane with New Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, 15 Dead, 30 Injured

Exide Empowers Future Engineers

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT
TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT
TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT
TANISHQ REOPENS NEWLY RENOVATED ANDHERI STORE WITH DIAMOND EXPERTISE CENTRE AND EXPANDED RETAIL FORMAT

QUICK LINKS