LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup qatar business news Dhanashree Verma Abortion Pills donald trump Amir Khan Muttaq Karva Chauth Coldrif Syrup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Status Updates: Tata Capital IPO closes its public subscription today, October 08, 2025. The IPO was open on October 06, 2025 with a total size of Rs.15,511 crore. As of last day subscription, the IPO has been overall subscribed to 2.92 times. Step-by-step guide to check the allotment status.

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: October 9, 2025 11:25:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Tata Capital IPO Allotment: Tata Capital IPO was open for its public subscription from October 06, 2025 till October 08, 2025.  The company is the financial service arm of India’s renowned Tata Group, launched largest initial public offerings of 2025 before Diwali festival. 

The overall size of the IPO is Rs.15,511 crore including fresh public offering of Rs.6,846 crore along with OFS of Rs.8,665.87 crore, creating it one of the largest IPO of Non-Banking Financial sector (NBFC) in India. The price band of this IPO is Rs.310–Rs.326 per share. Grey market premium signals 1.07% listing gain. The last grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Capital IPO was Rs 3.5. IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 329.5 (cap price plus GMP), indicating an expected gain of 1.07% per share

Tata Capital IPO: Key Details of the Public Subscription at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: October 6, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: October 8, 2025
•    IPO Price Band Range: Rs.310 – Rs.326 
•    Overall IPO Size: Rs.15,511.87 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.6,846 crore
•    Offer-for-Sale: Rs.8,665.87 crore
•    Min. Investment (Retail): Rs.14,996
•    Name of the Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd
•    Stock Exchange Listing: BSE & NSE
•    Listing Date (Expected): October 13, 2025
•    Book Running Lead Managers: Kotak, Axis, HDFC, SBI Cap, ICICI Securities, and others

As of Day 3, the IPO has been subscribed 1.95 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

Total Subscription: 1.95x
Retail Individual Investors: 1.10x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.42x
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.98x
(Data: October 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM)

Subscribed for the IPO?

Tata Capital IPO Allotment: Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Tata Capital IPO Allotment: Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Tata Capital IPO has made solid buzz in the grey market, with the GMP rising around Rs.110–Rs.115 per share, depicting strong demand ahead of the listing. 

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

Also Read: Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 11:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPO newsShare Market IPOStock Market IPOtataTata Capital IPOTata Capital IPO Allotment StatusTATA IPO

RELATED News

Diwali Dazzle: MCX Gold And Silver Prices Today Hit Fresh Highs As Precious Metals Rally Across India, Check Rates In Your City!
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Strong On October 9; Tata Capital IPO, TCS Results in Spotlight Amid Strong Global Cues
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Prestige Estates, IRB InvIT QIP, Lupin’s New Plant, Senco Gold’s Growth, Escorts Kubota Investment, And Greenleaf Envirotech In Focus
China tightens rare earth export controls, targets defence, semiconductor users
Exclusive-Ford F-150 Lightning plant hit by aluminum fire-related shutdown, union official says

LATEST NEWS

Bomb OTT Release Date Out: Watch Arjun Das And Kaali Venkat’s Tamil Thriller Online Soon
Told To ‘Eat Around The Meat,’ Vegetarian Passenger Chokes To Death On Qatar Airways Flight: What Went Wrong?
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Kantara Chapter 1 Smashes Records: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Mints Rs 451 Crore, Beats Brahmastra And 3 Idiots
3 Coolest Airports from India That Make Layovers Awesome – Complete Trip
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 9-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery THURSDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More
Horoscope Today For October 09, 2025 : This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things by By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi
Why Is Dhanashree Still Talking About Yuzvendra Chahal? Cricketer Breaks Silence On Cheating Claim
[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (9.10.2025): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online
Tata Capital IPO Allotment Today: Oversubscribed 1.95 Times, GMP signals 1.07%; Here’s How To Check Share Allotment Status On BSE And NSE Online

QUICK LINKS