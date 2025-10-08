LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 bcci gold price today Rape Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

The Tata Trusts, holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons, are involved in a leadership struggle that elevate questions about governance and transparency. Subsequent to Noel Tata succeeded Ratan Tata as Chairman of the Trusts in October 2024, pressure have grown among…

Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 8, 2025 16:15:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

The Tata Trusts, holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons, are involved in a leadership struggle that elevate questions about governance and transparency. Subsequent to Noel Tata succeeded Ratan Tata as Chairman of the Trusts in October 2024, pressure have grown among trustees. Four trustees allegedly oppose the incomplete set of information shared by Tata Trusts’ nominated directors on the Tata Sons board, leading to serious concerns over the process of decision making.

The tenure of Ratan Tata was marked by strong personal influence, which confirmed alignment between Tata Trusts along with Tata Sons. Noel Tata, in spite of his family ties and unimpeded appointment, has yet to achieve parallel authority. Particularly, Mehli Mistry, related to the Shapoorji Pallonji family holding 18.37% of Tata Sons, has expressed displeasure over exclusion from key decisions, developing divisions within the Trusts.

A key source of dispute is the nomination of new directors on the Tata Sons board. Noel Tata has proposed candidates including Uday Kotak, lawyer Behram Vakil, and Tata Steel MD T.V.

Also Read: Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth

Narendran. It remains unclear whether these nominees have undisputed support within the Trusts or from Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

The pending issue of Tata Sons’ public listing adds complexity. The RBI mandates the listing because of Tata Sons’ classification as a systemically critical core investment firm.

Though, the company lost the September 30, 2025 deadline, and the RBI’s choice on its application to surrender the registration is incomplete. The financially worried Shapoorji Pallonji Group is reportedly pressing for listing to unlock value from its pledged stake.

Tata Trusts board meeting is scheduled for October 10, the outcomes will influence governance restructurings, board recommendations, and Tata Sons’ strategic direction. Given Tata Group’s wide reach, with 26 listed companies valued at $328 billion, the stakes are high for investors and the Indian corporate.

Also Read: Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5tataTata GroupTata SonsTata Trust

RELATED News

Shaadista: Redefining Luxury Wedding Photography with Emotion, Artistry & Cinematic Storytelling
Gold Prices Hit Record Highs Today Rs.1,22,030 Ahead Of Diwali Festival: Is Your Jewellery Genuine? Check Hallmark For Purity
New Zealand Cuts Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 2.5% as RBNZ Signals More Easing Ahead
Exclusive-Data streaming software maker Confluent explores sale, sources say
U.S. Oil Output to Hit Record 13.53 Million Barrels in 2025 as Oversupply Pressures Prices

LATEST NEWS

Ahead Of Bihar Polls, MGB Latches On To CJI Attack Issue, Says Message Has Gone Among Dalits
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 09, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download October Theory Exams Admit Card
Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House And Netflix After Sameer Wankhede’s Legal Move
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?
Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar M. Yaghi For This Groundbreaking Work
Diwali 2025: Top Celebration Spots, Puja Vidhi Steps & Essential Safety Tips for Families
California Declares Diwali A State Holiday, Here’s a List Of Other US States That Already Celebrate The Festival
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi Asked About Asia Cup Trophy At Abrar Ahmed’s Wedding, His Reply Will Anger Indian Fans
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?
Tata Trusts In Leadership Turmoil: What’s At Stake Ahead Of Crucial October 10 Meeting?

QUICK LINKS