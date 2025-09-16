Taurian MPS Hits The Market Today: Thinking Of Investing? Read This First
Home > Business > Taurian MPS Hits The Market Today: Thinking Of Investing? Read This First

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, opened its IPO for public subscription on September 09, 2025 and closes on September 11, 2025. This size of this 3-days IPO was Rs.42.54 crore. The company was listed on the stock exchange today at a significant low-price band from its issue price of Rs.171.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 16, 2025 17:41:17 IST

Taurian MPS Limited, an SME working on metal processing and customised solutions provider, opened its IPO for public subscription on September 09, 2025 and closed on September 11, 2025. This size of this 3-days IPO was Rs.42.54 crore. The subscription on the last day was 9.95 times in total, with 18.36 times from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 15.86 times from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 6.87 times from Retail Investors.

The company was listed on the stock exchange today at Rs. 210 with a low improvement from its issue price of Rs.171. 

Taurian MPS Limited: Day 1 of Listing

Share Opening Price: Rs. 210.00
Share Price (Maximum): Rs.220.50
Share Price (Minimum): Rs. 210.00
Share Closing Price: Rs. 220.50 (28.95 % change than issue price)
(Data September 16, 2025)

Taurian MPS Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 9, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 11, 2025
•    Total Size of the issue: Around Rs.42.54 crore
•    Size of the public issue: Rs.42.54 crore
•    IPO’s price band: Rs.162 – Rs.171
•    Single Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.1,36,800
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform (expected)
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Taurian MPS Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 9.95 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
• Total Consolidated Subscription: 9.95x
• Retail Investors: 6.87x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 15.86x
• NIIs Investors: 18.36x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Taurian MPS Limited: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Jharkhand based company, involved in metal processing services, catering to clients who are into manufacturing, engineering, and construction sectors. The company was formed in 2011 and has subsequently made a portfolio of value-added customized solutions such as cutting of metal, bending, and tailored processing, helping both domestic and export marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Euro Pratik Sales Limited IPO Day 1: Are Investors Getting Caution Or Is This A Good Start?

