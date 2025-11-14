LIVE TV
TechD Cybersecurity Ltd Secures Affiliation with Kaushalya The Skill University to Launch 'Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 14, 2025 10:43:08 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 13: TechD Cybersecurity Limited, a leading name in cybersecurity training and consulting, received an affiliation with Kaushalya The Skill University, Gujarat’s pioneering skill development university, to establish the Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute — a premier initiative focused on building a future-ready cybersecurity talent pool for India and beyond.

Under this partnership, Techdefence Labs has been officially affiliated to conduct government-recognised cybersecurity certification programs at its existing training centres and the upcoming Techdefence Cyber Valley campus in Ahmedabad, scheduled to be operational in 2026.

The newly formed institute aims to empower over 10,000 students in next two years and working professionals with advanced, industry-aligned cybersecurity skills through experiential, hands-on training modules developed by leading experts from Techdefence Labs.

The institute will offer five flagship certification programs, each spanning 120 hours, covering Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Cyber Security Governance & Compliance, Security Operation Center (SOC) Analyst, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), and Cloud Security.

Each course has been meticulously designed to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world cybersecurity challenges, leveraging Techdefence Labs’ deep industry expertise, real SOC environments, and global consulting experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunny Vaghela, MD & CEO of TechD Cybersecurity Limited, said:

“This collaboration with Kaushalya The Skill University marks a significant milestone in our mission to make India a global hub for cybersecurity talent. By combining academic excellence with our real-world cybersecurity experience, we aim to nurture professionals who can tackle emerging digital threats and lead India’s cyber revolution.”

The Techdefence Labs Skill Development Institute will commence its first batch in November 2025, offering hybrid learning options for students and professionals across India. Enrollment and program details will soon be available on the official www.techdefence.com website.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS