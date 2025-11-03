LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Tesla experienced a significant 88.7% year-on-year drop in new vehicle registrations in Sweden during October, according to Mobility Sweden data. Analysts attribute the decline to increased competition, reduced subsidies, and shifting consumer demand in the European EV market. Despite the slump, Tesla remains one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers globally, with a strong foothold in other European markets.

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 15:00:31 IST



Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

Tesla Suffers Huge Drop in Sweden

Tesla has faced a huge fall in new car registrations in Sweden. In October 2025, Tesla registrations fell by almost 89% compared to the same month in 2024. The drop represents deeper troubles for Tesla in the Swedish EV market.

Details of Sales Decline

According to Swedish vehicle registration authorities, Tesla registered just over 150 new cars in October 2025, compared to approximately 1,340 last year. The drop has been occurring all through the year in 2025, despite Tesla’s efforts to drive sales with many incentives and offers.

Reasons for the Decline in Sweden

There were three main reasons for falling Tesla sales. Competitors, such as a Swedish brand called Polestar, Volkswagen, and BMW, have introduced new electric models that are far more appealing than Tesla’s select few existing models. Tesla has not offered a new mass-market car since January 2023, so customer interest has waned.

Furthermore, Tesla’s public reputation in Europe has been negatively impacted by controversy related to its CEO Elon Musk, including his statements on political matters or social media, which have led to large-scale protests and negative media coverage, all of which impacted customer loyalty to the brand.

Wider European Context

The sales issues for Tesla are not limited to Sweden. There have been large declines in Tesla registrations in other European countries, including Denmark, France, and the Netherlands. The sales increased in Norway and Spain and presumably to government incentives and high brand loyalty.

Influences and Future Outlook

The steep decline in sales for Tesla in Sweden is indicative of the increasing competition and changing climate of electric vehicle car sales in Europe. With the increasing availability and competition from the Chinese manufacture BYD, as well as now disadvantages to established European automotive manufactures with attractive electric cars, there is pressure for Tesla to innovate. Analysts indicate that Tesla should look to refresh their vehicles and ensure they are strategically protecting their brand reputation to help them regain lost market share in Sweden and across Europe.

This summary is based on official data released by Mobility Sweden and publicly available market reports as of November 2025. Figures and insights may be updated as new data becomes available.

(INPUTS FROM REUTERS)

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:00 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: electric carselon muskEuropean EV salesEV marketMobility Sweden dataSweden auto marketTesla October 2025Tesla registrationsTesla sales declineTesla Sweden










