This Republic Day, Kewlani Agro Calls on India to Rediscover the Power of Traditional, Home-Cooked Food

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 23: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, Kewlani Agro Industries calls upon citizens—especially the country’s youth—to embrace fresh, home-cooked and healthier eating habits. Inspired by India’s rich culinary legacy, Kewlani Charminar Chakki Fresh Atta reiterates a timeless message: a strong nation begins with healthy homes.

In an age increasingly dominated by processed foods, artificial supplements, and fast-consumption lifestyles, Kewlani Agro urges Indians to pause and reflect on the simple, nourishing diets that sustained previous generations.

Ms Poonam Kewlani, Marketing Head, Kewlani Agro Industries, said, “Our grandparents and great-grandparents lived longer, healthier lives without supplements, protein powders, or artificial additives. They relied on freshly prepared food, whole grains, pulses, and balanced meals. This Republic Day, we want India’s youth to rediscover that wisdom—eat right, avoid excessive junk food, and respect the food that truly nourishes the body.”

For decades, Indian households thrived on chakki-ground atta, dals, and traditional staples, forming the backbone of daily nutrition. Kewlani Agro continues this legacy by combining traditional milling wisdom with modern automation and hygiene standards, ensuring freshness, nutritional integrity, and consistent quality.

On this Republic Day, Kewlani Agro encourages families to return to conscious eating—embracing foods that are natural, minimally processed, and rooted in Indian tradition. By choosing balanced meals made from whole grains and pulses, Indians can honor the past while strengthening the future. As the nation marches ahead with innovation and ambition, Kewlani Agro stands committed to nourishing India—one healthy meal at a time.

Kewlani Agro Industries is a trusted name in staple foods, offering a wide portfolio including chakki fresh atta, maida, sooji, rava, rawa, besan, daliya, tandoori atta, masoor dal, toor dal, and arhar dal. Rooted in legacy and driven by quality, the company combines automation, hygiene, and tradition to serve Indian households with integrity and trust.