Tomato Prices Spike As Cyclone Damage Triggers Surge; ‘Janata’ Tomatoes Hit Delhi At ₹52/kg As Government Rolls Out Relief Vans

Government Launches Subsidized Tomato Sales In Delhi
If you believed that tomatoes were nothing but an addition to salads, reconsider, shoppers in Delhi now rank them among the most expensive items.
With the price soaring over ₹80/kg due to the cyclone Montha’s not-so-friendly encounter with the fields of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the once insignificant tomato has gained the title of the most exciting and glamorous of all city produce. The government has intervened by introducing subsidized “Janata” tomatoes at ₹52/kg as a solution, because a person shouldn’t have to borrow money for a bowl of tomato soup.
The sale has already started in Delhi and will soon be going all over the country like a long-awaited concert tour, soothing both tempers and budgets in the kitchen. Thus, if you see a big line at a mobile van, do not be amazed, it is not a surprise concert but just people wishing to buy tomatoes without spending too much. So, India, get ready because the period of tomato suffering is officially on wheels.
‘Janata’ Tomatoes To Be Sold At ₹52/kg
Good news for your grocery bill! The government is rolling out “Janata” tomatoes at just ₹52/kg through NCCF. With Parliament’s winter session around the corner, this timely move aims to cool soaring prices, and your temper.
So if you spot a van, grab a bag, and save your kitchen budget!
