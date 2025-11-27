LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tomato Prices Spike As Cyclone Damage Triggers Surge; 'Janata' Tomatoes Hit Delhi At ₹52/kg As Government Rolls Out Relief Vans

Tomato prices have skyrocketed due to cyclone-led crop damage, prompting the government to sell subsidized “Janata” tomatoes. Farmers struggle, retail margins widen, and relief is expected as fresh arrivals reach markets soon.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 27, 2025 14:14:37 IST

Government Launches Subsidized Tomato Sales In Delhi

If you believed that tomatoes were nothing but an addition to salads, reconsider, shoppers in Delhi now rank them among the most expensive items.

With the price soaring over ₹80/kg due to the cyclone Montha’s not-so-friendly encounter with the fields of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the once insignificant tomato has gained the title of the most exciting and glamorous of all city produce. The government has intervened by introducing subsidized “Janata” tomatoes at ₹52/kg as a solution, because a person shouldn’t have to borrow money for a bowl of tomato soup.

The sale has already started in Delhi and will soon be going all over the country like a long-awaited concert tour, soothing both tempers and budgets in the kitchen. Thus, if you see a big line at a mobile van, do not be amazed, it is not a surprise concert but just people wishing to buy tomatoes without spending too much. So, India, get ready because the period of tomato suffering is officially on wheels.

‘Janata’ Tomatoes To Be Sold At ₹52/kg

Good news for your grocery bill! The government is rolling out “Janata” tomatoes at just ₹52/kg through NCCF. With Parliament’s winter session around the corner, this timely move aims to cool soaring prices, and your temper.

So if you spot a van, grab a bag, and save your kitchen budget!

Unseasonal Intervention In Tomatoes Price Due To Crop Damage

November isn’t usually the month for rescuing tomatoes, yet here we are. The government has stepped in early after cyclone damage reduced output from 21.32 million tonnes to 19.46 million tonnes. Consider it an unexpected winter special, unanticipated, urgent, and perfectly timed to save your curries (and your wallet).

Key Tomato Belts Report Major Crop Loss

Major tomato-growing belts, Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and Kolar, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, have reported damaged crops and reduced mandis arrivals.

Subsidized Sales To Continue Until Prices Stabilize

  • Government to continue tomato sales until prices drop to ₹40–50/kg
  • NCCF also selling onions at ₹15/kg across Delhi-NCR
  • Sales conducted via mobile vans and counters in key locations

Retail Prices Rise Sharply Across Metros

  • Delhi: ₹80/kg (↑ 66.7% YoY)
  • Kolkata: ₹73/kg (↑ 40.4% YoY)
  • Chennai: ₹75/kg (↑ 87.5% YoY)

Tomato Turmoil: Farmers Struggle, Prices Spike, Relief On The Way

Farmers are losing a lot of money on their crops due to heavy rains, for instance, in Karnataka alone, 765 hectares of tomato fields got ruined, hence, the situation of loan repayment is worse than ever.

The Indian market is dependent on a few tomato areas to a large extent, and the experts are issuing a warning that the market acts like a drama queen: just one bad season and prices go up. The rates at wholesale have almost remained the same (an increase of just 0.53% YoY), but retail margins have grown significantly, so consumers are left to wonder why their vegetable bill has become so expensive.

Tomatoes, which account for only 0.6% of the food price index, can still cause political troubles, and the government is therefore watching over the supplies closely before the Parliament session.

However, there is a possibility of relief, as the fresh arrivals from Rajasthan and Punjab are projected in 20–25 days, particularly since the tomato season in Himachal has concluded. Retail inflation, on the other hand, has fallen to an all-time low of 0.25% in the month of October, thus bringing a silver lining in an otherwise controversial situation.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Nov 27, 2025 2:14 PM IST
