LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 6, 2026 14:23:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 05: Travels & Rentals Limited, a BSE SME-listed travel services company, has announced a Rights Issue worth Rs 16.80 crore, aimed at strengthening its working capital position and supporting general corporate requirements. The company’s rights issue will open on February 5, 2026 and close on March 6, 2026, as per information shared by the company.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as January 28, 2026. The issue will be offered in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will be entitled to apply for one equity share for every one equity share held as on the record date.

You Might Be Interested In

Issue details and pricing

The rights issue is priced at Rs 15 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The total issue size is Rs 16,80,40,275, making it one of the notable fundraising initiatives in the BSE SME segment for the travel and tourism services sector.

Rights issues are generally seen as a shareholder-friendly fundraising method, allowing existing investors the first right to participate in capital raising while maintaining their ownership stake, if they choose to subscribe.

The company has also highlighted that the last date for on-market renunciation of Rights Entitlements (REs) is March 2, 2026. Rights entitlements are tradable instruments credited to eligible shareholders, enabling them to either subscribe to the issue or sell the entitlements on the stock exchange during the renunciation period.

Use of proceeds: Working capital in focus

The company plans to deploy the proceeds largely towards working capital needs, which is critical for travel service businesses that handle frequent bookings, vendor payments, and operational cash cycles.

According to the stated objectives, the issue proceeds will be utilised as follows:

  • Working Capital Requirements: Rs 1,205.40 lakh

  • General Corporate Purposes: Rs 400 lakh

  • Estimated Issue-related Expenses: Rs 75 lakh

  • Total Issue Proceeds: Rs 1,680.40 lakh

Industry experts note that working capital availability is especially important for travel companies as the sector experiences fluctuations in demand, seasonal booking trends, and increasing customer expectations for seamless services.

Company background and operations

Travels & Rentals Limited, established in 1996, brings more than 25 years of experience in the travel services industry. The company is promoted by founding promoter Devendra Bharat Parekh and was listed on the BSE SME platform on September 5, 2024.

The company offers a broad portfolio of travel-related products and services designed to deliver end-to-end travel solutions. These include:

  • Airline ticketing

  • Hotel bookings

  • Tour packages

  • Rail tickets

  • Travel insurance

  • Passport and visa processing

  • Other travel-related value-added services

With a diversified service basket, the company aims to cater to both leisure and business travellers while supporting customers with travel documentation and additional services that are increasingly becoming part of integrated travel offerings.

Accreditations and industry memberships

The company is accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and is also recognised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. It is a member of prominent travel trade bodies including:

  • TAAI (Travel Agents Association of India)

  • IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators)

Such accreditations and memberships are often considered important credibility markers in the travel industry, supporting relationships with airlines, vendors, and institutional partners.

Promoters and management

Travels & Rentals Limited is promoted by Devendra Bharat Parekh, Karuna Parekh, Anupama Singhi and Tushar Singhi.

The company’s management team includes:

  • Devendra Bharat Parekh – Promoter & Managing Director

  • Tushar Singhi – Executive Director

  • Anupama Singhi – Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

  • Ballari Bhattacharya Sengupta – Non-Executive Independent Director

  • Sailendra Kumar Das – Non-Executive Independent Director

  • Sayad Aziz Ahmad – Chief Financial Officer

  • Jaya Jain – Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Corporate observers point out that a structured leadership team and compliance function becomes increasingly significant for SME-listed companies as they expand scale and engage with public investors.

How shareholders can apply

The company stated that the rights issue will be available through the ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) mechanism, which is a standard method for subscribing to rights issues and IPOs in India.

Shareholders can apply in two ways:

1) Online application via net banking (if supported by bank)

Eligible investors can apply through the ASBA section in their bank’s net banking portal by selecting the rights issue and entering key details such as:

  • DP ID/Client ID

  • Number of entitled shares

  • Additional shares applied for (if any)

Upon submission, the bank blocks the application amount in the investor’s account until allotment is finalised.

2) Physical application through SCSB branch

Investors unable to apply online may submit the Composite Application Form (CAF) physically at the branch of a Self-Certified Syndicate Bank (SCSB). The company noted that eligible shareholders will receive the CAF through courier from the company’s Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA).

In case a shareholder does not receive the CAF, the form can also be downloaded from the BSE website.

Rights entitlements: tradable opportunity

A key feature of the issue is the Rights Entitlements (REs), which will be credited to shareholders’ demat accounts based on their holdings on the record date.

These REs can be:

  • Used to subscribe to the rights issue

  • Sold on the stock exchange during the renunciation period

  • Purchased by non-eligible investors, who can then apply for rights shares after acquiring REs

This system enables market participation even for investors who were not shareholders on the record date, provided they purchase the REs on the exchange.

Financial performance snapshot

The company also shared financial highlights across periods including limited reviewed and audited results.

For the period ending September 2025 (Limited Reviewed), the company reported:

  • Revenue: Rs 465.31 lakh

  • Total Income: Rs 495.31 lakh

  • Profit After Tax: Rs 155.94 lakh

For FY25 (Audited):

  • Revenue: Rs 1,145.32 lakh

  • Total Income: Rs 1,205.45 lakh

  • Profit After Tax: Rs 321.84 lakh

For FY24 (Audited):

  • Revenue: Rs 752.83 lakh

  • Total Income: Rs 803.54 lakh

  • Profit After Tax: Rs 296.55 lakh

The company’s reported financials indicate consistent profitability, though investors typically evaluate SME travel companies with attention to demand cycles, operational costs, and cash flow management.

The rights issue comes at a time when travel demand in India continues to evolve with rising domestic tourism, growing preference for packaged services, and increased use of integrated travel support like insurance and visa facilitation.

For Travels & Rentals Limited, the capital infusion is expected to support its working capital needs and strengthen its ability to serve customers across travel categories while maintaining business continuity and scalability in a competitive marketplace.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai and Saurabh Varma Esteemed Jury Members for Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Cigarette Stocks Puff Up: Godfrey Phillips Jumps 11%, ITC Share Price 5% Post December Slump; Q3 FY26 Profits Fuel Market Rally

RBI Boosts Digital Security and Consumer Protection: Up To ₹25,000 Compensation for Fraud Victims

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $65,000 As Markets Enter Capitulation Phase, Hits Yearly Low Amid Trader Panic

Surat to host organic Mud Fest on Dhuleti, attract participants from India and abroad

LATEST NEWS

₹2.5 Crore Extortion, Diamond Ring, Luxury Car: How A WhatsApp Chat Leak With A Businessman Got DSP Kalpana Verma Suspended In Chhattisgarh, Love Trap Suspected

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

‘Hands Off, Tech On’: Dubai Introduces Driverless Taxis As Sheikh Hamdan Takes First Ride; Check Details And Public Availability

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Face Authentication Mandatory, Attempt Rules Revised

Harshit Rana Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Massive Setback for Team India: Report

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

After Noida Techie’s Tragic Drowning, Delhi Biker Dies As He Falls Into Open Jal Board Pit

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested After Hit-And-Run; Superstar Who Appeared in Over 400 Films Released on Bail- Watch Crash Video

Kerala Shocker: Woman Employee Gang-Raped In Thiruvalla After Refusing ‘Goonda Tax’

Who Is Prashant Kishor’s Wife Dr Jahnavi Das? All About The Doctor Turned Politician – Know How Their Love Story Began During A UN Trip

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28
Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28
Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28
Travels and Rentals Ltd Announces Rs 16.80 Crore Rights Issue; Record Date Set for Jan 28

QUICK LINKS