Truckmaker Volvo meets operating profit forecast amid weaker Americas demand

(Corrects outlook number for Europe to 290,000 from 295,000 in paragraph 4) (Reuters) -Swedish truckmaker Volvo reported a third-quarter operating profit in line with market expectations on Friday, even as weaker demand in North and South America weighed on the results. Volvo's adjusted operating profit fell to 11.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) in the quarter, from 14.1 billion crowns a year earlier, which matched the average forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts. The Gothenburg-based group, which also makes construction equipment and engines, lowered its outlook for the North American truck market while keeping its European view unchanged. It now expects heavy truck deliveries of around 290,000 vehicles in Europe and 265,000 in North America in 2025, signalling softer demand expectations for the U.S. market. ($1 = 9.4074 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)