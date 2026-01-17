Trump Bets On Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger: Buys $100 Million Bond, Check US President’s Latest Investment

According to his most recent reports, U.S. President Donald Trump bought over $100 million in municipal and corporate bonds between mid-November and late December, including up to $2 million in bonds from Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery , just weeks after the firms announced their merger.

The bulk of Trump’s purchases, according to financial filings made public on Thursday and Friday, were municipal bonds from local hospitals, utilities, schools, and localities. However, he also purchased bonds from businesses including General Motors, Boeing, and Occidental Petroleum No.

The investments were the most recent assets to be added to Trump’s growing portfolio during his tenure. It raises concerns about conflicts of interest because it include assets in industries that profit from his actions.

For instance, Trump stated in December that he would have a voice in whether Netflix can move forward with its planned $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is up against a competing proposal from Paramount Skydance Regulatory permission is required for any acquisition of Warner Bros.

According to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday, third-party financial institutions independently manage Trump’s stock and bond portfolio, and neither Trump nor any member of his family has any control over how the portfolio is invested.

