Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind 'Wrongful Gains' Claim

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit seeking up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft, claiming they made massive “wrongful gains” from his early support of OpenAI.

Elon Musk seeks $134 billion from chatgpt & microsoft (PHOTO: X)
Elon Musk seeks $134 billion from chatgpt & microsoft (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 17, 2026 14:28:31 IST

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

US-based billionaire Elon Musk is seeking up to $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft, arguing that he deserves the “wrongful gains” that they received from his early support of the artificial intelligence startup, as per the court filling on Friday. 

OpenAI has gained between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion from the billionaire entrepreneur’s contribution when he was co-founding OpenAI from 2015, while Microsoft gained between $13.3 billion and $25.1 billion, Elon Musk claimed in the federal court filing ahead of his trail against two companies 

The lawyer of Elon Musk, Microsoft, and OpenAI didn’t respond to the request immediately for comments outside business hours. OpenAI has called the lawsuit baseless and a part of a harassment campaign by Musk. The lawyer from Microsoft stated that there is no evidence that the company “aided and abetted” OpenAI. 

Elon Musk left OpenAI in 2018 and now runs xAI with its competitor chatbot Grok. He has put allegation on ChatGPT operator OpenAI violated its founding mission in a high-profile restructuring to a for-profit entity. 

The jury will start the hearing trail in April as per the ruling of a judge in Oakland, California.

What is the case ? 

Musk’s filing claims that he contributed about $38 million, which calculates 60 per cent of OpenAI’s early seed funding, helped recruit staff, connect the founders with key contacts and lend credibility to the project when it was created. 

Musk stated that “Just as an early investor in a startup ‍company may realize gains many orders of magnitude greater than the investor’s initial investment, the wrongful gains that OpenAI and ‍Microsoft have ⁠earned – and which ⁠Mr. Musk is now entitled to disgorge – are much larger than Mr. Musk’s initial contributions” 

The filing claims that Musk’s contributions to OpenAI and Microsoft were calculated by his experts’ witness, financial economist C. Paul Wazzan. 

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 2:28 PM IST
Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

