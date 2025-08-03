Trump, Tariff & Tomato Truths: Pakistan’s Soaring Food Prices Expose Inflation In Panjab Province — So, Which Economy Is Really Dying?

Tariff Tantrums & Tomato Truths: Who’s Really Struggling, Mr. President?

While the US President keeps hyping Pakistan as the “go-to” country and throwing shade at India’s economy—calling it “dead” and all—here’s a spicy reality check straight from Punjab, Pakistan. According to The Express Tribune, not a single vegetable sells below PKR 200 per kilogram there. Yep, everyday groceries are priced like luxury goods, and people are feeling the pinch hard.

Meanwhile, across the border, as the political theatre of tariffs and jabs continues, Pakistanis are paying Rs 600 for ginger and up to Rs 2,000 for dates. Meanwhile, India is busy hosting semiconductor summits, launching satellites, and innovating in tech.

So when the US President talks about “which economy is dying,” maybe it’s time to ask: Who’s really struggling to afford potatoes and onions? It’s like watching a reality show where the script says one thing, but the data screams another.

Next time someone makes loud claims about India’s economy, just remember the price of tomatoes in Lahore. Spoiler: It tells the real story!

Inflation, Interest, And Illusions: Pakistan’s Economy On A Tightrope

While Pakistan keeps calling itself “naya” and some global cheerleaders continue to clap, the numbers tell a very different tale—and India’s just watching with popcorn. Inflation in Pakistan jumped to 4.1% in July 2025, the sharpest rise in two years. Ginger’s touching PKR 600, tomatoes are a luxury, and even chicken’s trying to fly out of the common man’s budget.

But wait, there’s more. The country’s debt has ballooned to a staggering PKR 76 trillion—that’s 78% of its GDP. With USD 23 billion in external debt repayments due this fiscal year and IMF cheques barely holding things together, Pakistan’s financial juggling act is starting to wobble.

Even as it slashes budgets under IMF’s watchful eye, nearly 47% of Pakistan’s total budget goes just to debt servicing. That leaves… not much for schools, roads, or anything useful.

Meanwhile, in India, semiconductors are being built, space missions are launching, and GDP growth is projected stronger. So, when Pakistan throws around words like “dead economy” about India, maybe it should check its own grocery bill first.

Fun fact: The only thing growing faster in Pakistan than inflation is interest payments!

Price Puzzle: Poultry Market Defies Regulation

Poultry prices have taken flight, leaving behind government mandates. Consumers in Punjab reportedly pay between PKR 460 and PKR 480 per kilogram for live chicken, even though the official price dropped to PKR 374–388. Chicken meat also exceeds the sanctioned PKR 562 per kilogram, often reaching PKR 570–640. Boneless chicken has turned premium, priced at PKR 1,200 per kilogram. These mismatches show that price control efforts remain largely on paper. Sellers disregard new price lists, and regulators, it seems, are either missing in action or powerless. The poultry aisle has now become the inflation epicenter in many local bazaars.

Price Punch: Vegetable Costs Hit Record Highs

Premium potatoes : Official rate PKR 80–85/kg → Market rate PKR 140–150/kg

: Official rate PKR 80–85/kg → Market rate PKR 140–150/kg A-grade onions : Official rate PKR 50–55/kg → Market rate PKR 100/kg

: Official rate PKR 50–55/kg → Market rate PKR 100/kg Tomatoes : Official rate PKR 82–90/kg → Market rate PKR 150/kg

: Official rate PKR 82–90/kg → Market rate PKR 150/kg Garlic : Official rate PKR 210–260/kg → Market rate PKR 400/kg

: Official rate PKR 210–260/kg → Market rate PKR 400/kg Ginger : Official rate PKR 400–460/kg → Market rate PKR 600–700/kg

: Official rate PKR 400–460/kg → Market rate PKR 600–700/kg Cucumber : Market rate PKR 200/kg

: Market rate PKR 200/kg Bitter gourd : Market rate PKR 220/kg

: Market rate PKR 220/kg Brinjal : Market rate PKR 150/kg

: Market rate PKR 150/kg Ladyfinger: Market rate PKR 240/kg

Price Problems: Fruits Also Escape Affordability

Apples : Official rate PKR 145–265/kg → Market rate up to PKR 350/kg

: Official rate PKR 145–265/kg → Market rate up to PKR 350/kg Bananas : Market rate exceeds official by PKR 50–90, depending on quality

: Market rate exceeds official by PKR 50–90, depending on quality Dates : Official rate PKR 460–490/kg → Market rate up to PKR 2,000/kg

: Official rate PKR 460–490/kg → Market rate up to PKR 2,000/kg Sweet melon : Priced beyond middle-income affordability

: Priced beyond middle-income affordability Peaches : Also selling above official rates

: Also selling above official rates Trend : Across all fruits, market prices continue to outpace government-fixed rates

: Across all fruits, market prices continue to outpace government-fixed rates Impact : Fruits are no longer budget-friendly for many households

: Fruits are no longer budget-friendly for many households Result: Healthy diets increasingly out of reach for middle- and low-income groups

Price Policy: Are Pakistan’s Monitoring Teams Just Watching The Chaos?

Think Pakistan’s price inspectors actually have people’s backs? Think again. The government there rolled out shiny new monitoring departments to tackle food inflation—but how effective are they, really? According to The Express Tribune, these units either don’t have the authority or the will to enforce the rules. Sure, inspections happen, but vendors keep hiking prices like no one’s watching. Why? Because no one’s really stopping them.

Critics say these teams are just adding more paperwork, not real solutions. Still paying PKR 600 for ginger and PKR 2,000 for dates? You’re definitely not alone. Shoppers there now bargain harder than ever, while officials look on, seemingly powerless.

So, would you trust a government price list or your local grocer? When inflation is burning a hole in your pocket and no one’s being held accountable, it’s fair to ask—who’s really running the show over there?

(With Inputs From ANI)

