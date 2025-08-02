PM Modi Issues Warning To Pakistan: ‘BrahMos Missiles Will Destroy Terrorists’ – Calls For Swadeshi Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a strong message to Pakistan, declaring that any future terror attacks would be met with decisive retaliation using India’s indigenously developed weaponry.

Speaking at a public event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, “BrahMos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow… and if Pakistan commits any sin again, missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists.”

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor, BrahMos Missile And India’s Indegenious Strength

Highlighting India’s defence capabilities, the Prime Minister referred to Operation Sindoor, saying, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, especially the BrahMos missiles.”

He added that the mere mention of the BrahMos missile causes fear across the border. “In Pakistan, even hearing the name ‘BrahMos’ is enough to keep them awake at night,” Modi said.

UP Defence Corridor And India’s Defence Production

The Prime Minister also spoke about Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in India’s defence production, stating, “Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP Defence Corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces.”

In a broader message on global instability and India’s rising economic stature, Modi stressed the importance of economic self-reliance and unity.

“There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” he said.

Modi underlined the government’s commitment, adding, “our government is doing everything it can in the best interest of the country.”

PM Modi Calls for ‘Swadeshi’ Push

Appealing for political unity, the Prime Minister urged all parties to come together in the interest of the nation’s economic progress. “Those who want the best for the country and want to see India as the third biggest economy in the world, be it any political party, should leave their differences aside and instil a resolution for ‘swadeshi’ products,” he said.

Reinforcing his long-standing campaign to promote domestic products, Modi called upon citizens to support Indian-made goods. “We will buy only those things that are made by Indians… We need to become vocal for local,” he declared.

His comments come just days after former US President Donald Trump referred to India as a “dead economy” while criticising its ties with Russia and imposing a 25 per cent tariff with a “penalty.”

