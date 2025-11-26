LIVE TV
TSMC vs Lo Wei-Jen: Former Senior VP Accused of Sharing Advanced Chip Secrets With Intel

TSMC has sued former senior executive Lo Wei-jen for allegedly leaking trade secrets to Intel after retirement, raising major concerns over confidential chip process data and triggering a prosecutors’ investigation.

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: November 26, 2025 15:38:35 IST

TSMC Sues Former Executive for Alleged Leak of Trade Secrets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against its former senior executive, Lo Wei-jen, accusing him of violating company rules and sharing trade secrets with U.S. chipmaker Intel, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it approached the court after detecting indications that Lo may have transferred sensitive information to Intel Corp. shortly after retiring from TSMC.

Concerns Over Access To Sensitive Projects Before Retirement

TSMC submitted the case to the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, alleging that Lo violated the Trade Secrets Act, along with confidentiality and non-compete agreements signed during his employment. The company highlighted that the information Lo accessed involved projects still under development, posing a serious risk to the firm.

Lo joined TSMC in 2004 as a vice president and was promoted to senior vice president in 2014. He officially retired on July 27 this year. Before his retirement, in March 2024, Lo was reassigned as senior vice president of corporate strategy and development—a role advising the chairman and CEO but not directly involved in R&D management.

However, the report noted that TSMC found Lo continued meeting with the R&D department and requesting detailed reports on ongoing technologies, despite his new role not requiring such access. This raised concerns as he continued to obtain advanced research information unrelated to his corporate strategy duties.

Intel Job Offer Sparks Legal Action And Prosecutors’ Investigation

TSMC also stated that Lo had previously signed confidentiality and non-compete agreements. Upon retirement, he was briefed by the company’s chief legal officer about his legal obligations. At the time, Lo mentioned he intended to enter teaching and did not disclose any plan to join Intel.

When Lo later accepted the position of executive vice president at Intel, TSMC said it believed he was “highly likely” to have used, shared, or transferred its confidential information to the U.S. firm. This development, the company said, “necessitated” legal action, and it is now seeking compensation for contract violations.

The lawsuit comes shortly after the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office began investigating Lo. Media reports indicate that Lo is suspected of taking restricted information on TSMC’s 2-nanometer, A16, and A14 chip processes before retiring—details crucial to the future of semiconductor manufacturing.

According to the report, prosecutors have not yet filed criminal charges against Lo.

(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Edited Mildly For Clarity)

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:37 PM IST
How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

QUICK LINKS