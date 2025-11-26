Who Is Parimal Nathwani? Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Wedding Of His Son Karan Nathwani, Has This Dhirubhai Ambani Connection

Mumbai weddings are famous for their scale and style, but some celebrations naturally stand out. One such event was the wedding of Karan Nathwani and Dweta, held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The venue, known for hosting high-profile Ambani family celebrations, once again became the centre of attention. The wedding also renewed curiosity about Karan’s father, Parimal Nathwani, one of Mukesh Ambani’s most trusted associates.

Parimal Nathwani is not just a corporate leader, but also a Rajya Sabha MP, a senior figure at Reliance Industries, and a well-known name in Gujarat’s social and political circles. But his journey did not begin in power.

Born in 1956 in Mumbai, Nathwani once struggled with small business ventures. His life changed after he met Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani in the late 1980s. Impressed by his potential, Dhirubhai reportedly gave him a major task, acquiring nearly 10,000 acres of land peacefully from farmers in Gujarat. Nathwani completed the job successfully, and this land later became the base of the Jamnagar Refinery, now the world’s largest oil-refining hub.

Over time, Nathwani became one of the most trusted figures inside Reliance. While Dhirubhai Ambani discovered him, Mukesh Ambani built a long and steady professional relationship with him. This bond was clearly visible when Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended Karan’s wedding this week.

The wedding took place at the grand Jio World Centre, decorated for the occasion and filled with prominent guests. Mukesh Ambani arrived in traditional attire, while Nita Ambani wore an elegant saree. A video circulating online shows Nita Ambani performing a tilak ceremony for the newlyweds. Karan was seen touching her feet, showing the family’s respect for the Ambanis. Anant Ambani also attended the event, with photos shared by MLA Shailesh Sotta.

Parimal Nathwani, along with his wife Varsha, has two sons, Dhanraj and Karan.

