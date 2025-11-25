Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani Attended Lavish Wedding Of This Couple At Jio World Centre, Groom’s Father Is Close Aide Of…

Mukesh Ambani, India and Asia’s richest man, once again drew public attention after a video of him and his family attending a wedding in Mumbai went viral. Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is known not only for leading India’s most valuable company but also for his luxurious lifestyle.

The latest viral video shows Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani attending the wedding of Karan Nathwani. Karan is the younger son of Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani, a close aide of Mukesh Ambani. Parimal Nathwani serves as the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and is also a Rajya Sabha MP. He and his wife, Varsha Nathwani, have two sons, Dhanraj and Karan.

Karan married Dweta at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, a venue that gained major attention last year when it hosted the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family arrived at the event dressed in traditional Indian attire. Nita Ambani wore a heavy, beautifully embroidered saree, while Mukesh Ambani was seen in classic traditional wear. The couple posed for photographs, greeted guests, and interacted warmly with the hosts.

A moment from the ceremony was captured in a video shared by a fan page. In the clip, Nita Ambani is seen blessing the newlyweds. Karan Nathwani then bends down to touch her feet, seeking her blessings. The video was widely shared on social media.

The high-profile wedding, attended by leading political and business personalities, became a major talking point online, especially because of the presence of India’s most influential corporate family.

