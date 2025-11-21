LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, met Anant Ambani during his ongoing trip to India. As part of his itinerary, he toured Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani teaching Trump Jr and his family how to play dandiya. The cheerful exchange was shared extensively on social media, with many appreciating the cultural interaction.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar - Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch (Screengrab From 'X')
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar - Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch (Screengrab From 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 21, 2025 15:12:01 IST

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

ItsViral: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, met Anant Ambani during his ongoing trip to India. As part of his itinerary, he toured Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit gained widespread attention after a video surfaced online showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani teaching Trump Jr and his family how to play dandiya. The cheerful exchange was shared extensively on social media, with many appreciating the cultural interaction.

Trump Jr also made a spiritual stop during the visit, where he offered prayers at a temple and paid his respects to Lord Ganesha.

Visit To The Taj Mahal

Under heightened security, Donald Trump Jr travelled to Agra to see the Taj Mahal. As per the sources, he spent close to an hour at the iconic monument and appeared fully engrossed throughout the tour. He asked his guide several questions about the architectural style of the mausoleum, showing particular interest in its detailed craftsmanship and rich historical significance.

His guide, Nitin Singh, was the same person who had escorted President Donald Trump during the US President’s 2020 Taj Mahal visit.

Trump Jr’s Net Worth And Public Profile

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest child of President Donald J. Trump, has been a prominent public figure in the United States for years. According to a the report, his estimated net worth stands at 500 million dollars. His financial strength is attributed to real estate assets, business ventures, and his long-standing role within the Trump Organisation.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:10 PM IST
Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

QUICK LINKS