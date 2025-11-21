Farah Khan Reveals Shocking YouTube Earnings; Says It Surpasses Her Entire Career Earnings – Videos With Cook Dilip Add to the Craze

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that she has made even more money as a YouTuber than she has made as a filmmaker and choreographer. Her entertaining kitchen videos on a YouTube channel, featuring her cook Dilip, are extremely popular, especially as a charming woman spoke in front of her fans in a relatable way to the audience.

Farah Khan’s YouTube Channel Earnings Outweighs Earnings As Filmmaker

Farah noted that it was surprising and remarkable how many earnings she had from her channel and that it was “massive” compared to her decades long experience of filmmaking, choreographing and working in television. In this new chapter of her career, Farah’s financial success exceeded her expectations. Additionally, she expressed how refreshing it has felt to create the content free from the confines of studio film or television producers and giving her creative control.

Dilip the Cook Becomes a Star in Her Vlogs

Farah stated that Dilip, who is featured in a number of her videos, has become a breakout star. Farah noted when her videos started having incredible success, she started to increase his hourly pay. Dilip noted when he started working, it was a low-paying job, but thanks to Farah and the popularity of her videos, his income and life have greatly improved. Farah also said she has supported his children’s education and that he is now a big part of her household.

Celebrity Friends Add More Buzz

Many times, friends who are celebrities also appear in her kitchen videos, which also adds added excitement to viewers. Just recently Soha Ali Khan, actress, filmed fun cooking – vlogs with Farah that went viral.

Farah said she enjoys vlogging videos because they are natural, unstaged, humorous and audiences love it.

This article is based on publicly available information and is for general entertainment purposes only. Earnings and personal details mentioned are subject to updates and may vary over time.

