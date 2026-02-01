LIVE TV
Union Budget 2026 Fashion Statement: Traditional Elegance As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Stuns In Magenta Kanchipuram Saree, Check Photos

The Union Budget presentation creates a base for all activities but Nirmala Sitharaman's clothing choice shows how cultural elements connect with national events such as the budget.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 1, 2026 09:52:25 IST

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a special outfit which attracted attention when she entered Kartavya Bhawan to present the Union Budget 2026-27. Sitharaman appeared in a stunning magenta kasuti saree which displayed traditional Indian handloom fashion that captured the attention of all who passed by and the news photographers who were present.

Union Budget 2026 Fashion Statement: Traditional Elegance As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Stuns In Magenta Kanchipuram Saree, What Is The Importance Of It?

The bright shade together with the complex kasuti embroidery which represents Karnataka’s traditional folk embroidery craftsmanship created a vibrant opening to what normally becomes a day dedicated to financial data and governmental policy predictions. The moment continued her established practice of wearing special handwoven fabrics during Budget Day observances. Sitharaman’s Budget Day sarees have developed into a popular element of India’s yearly financial event because they serve as a showcase for traditional crafts and local handloom industries. She selects clothing that showcases India’s diverse cultural heritage while helping small artisans instead of adopting western business attire.



The Budget Day saree collection has included Mangalgiri Pochampally ikat Bomkai tussar with Kantha and Madhubani art inspired designs which showcase various regional heritage through their unique weaving techniques. Her fashion selections enhance the government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative by creating public interest in India’s textile traditions.

Union Budget 2026 Fashion Statement: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree

The magenta kasuti selection from this year combined traditional elements with the dignified atmosphere of Budget Day to create a fashion statement that attracted public interest beyond standard economic news. Social media users and lifestyle commentators quickly shared photos and reactions, which they used to analyze both the craftsmanship of the saree and its symbolic resonance with the budget’s broader discussions. The Union Budget presentation creates a base for all activities but Sitharaman’s clothing choice shows how cultural elements connect with national events such as the budget.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 9:52 AM IST
