Union Budget Speech Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 Address Today Live TV, Mobile App Online

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the Union Budget 2026 is to be presented today, on Sunday, February 1, 2026, and it is one of the most important events in the Indian economic calendar. This presentation is also memorable because it is being presented on a Sunday, which is a rare thing and Sitharaman is also delivering his ninth consecutive Budget speech, making history as an Indian finance minister. In the speech, she will detail the fiscal roadmap of the government, such as the areas of spending, taxation, and the rest of the economic plans to maintain growth and employment.

The Lok Sabha at Parliament house, New Delhi, will present the Budget of the financial year 2026-27 by Sitharaman who will present the budget at the very sharp time of 11:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST), according to tradition. The Budget address is always an anticipated event to the citizens, businesses, and markets alike as it determines the key economic policies and financial forecasts of the coming year. The announcement can affect the mood of investors, consumer expectation, and policy axis in various sectors, including infrastructure, defence, income tax and social expenditure because the speech usually takes 60-90 minutes. Although the presentation is on a weekend this year, the speech will be keenly watched by media houses and even analysts, on any major changes in the tax proposals, subsidies to be paid to industries, and incentives to be offered on industry and investment.

The Union Budget 2026 will be broadcasted live on various platforms to ensure that the happenings are followed by people all over the country. The speech will also appear on the national television networks such as Sansad TV and Doordarshan (DD National) and the speech will also be live streamed to official portals such as the Sansad TV YouTube channel, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and indiabudget.gov.in. major news channels will also provide minute by minute updates and expert commentary as Sitharaman makes her Budget speech.



