Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Carries Tablet In Red Bahi-Khata Style Pouch – Origins, Evolution, Symbolism And How This Tradition Evolved From Colonial Briefcase Explained

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, dressed in a magenta saree, is set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, carrying a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional red bahi-khata style pouch. The presentation will continue the paperless Budget format adopted by the Narendra Modi government and mark Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Sitharaman first replaced the colonial-era leather budget briefcase with the bahi-khata in 2019 and shifted entirely to a digital tablet in 2021. While the medium has evolved, the symbolism of the red cover has remained intact.

What Is a Bahi-Khata?

The bahi-khata is a red pouch used to carry the digital tablet containing the Budget documents. It bears the golden national emblem and represents a conscious departure from the leather briefcase tradition that dates back to 18th-century Britain and was followed in India for decades.

By adopting the bahi-khata, Sitharaman sought to break away from colonial symbolism and replace it with an indigenous alternative. After presenting her first Budget in 2019, she said it was time to move on from the “British hangover” and adopt something distinctly Indian, noting that the bahi-khata was also more practical and convenient to carry.

The Red File Moment Before the Speech

For most Indians, the sight of the red Budget file outside Parliament signals that the country’s most important financial announcement is about to begin.

Even before the Finance Minister rises to speak in the Lok Sabha, this visual moment sets the tone for Budget Day. The red file functions as a symbolic announcement, signalling that decisions impacting taxes, prices, welfare schemes, infrastructure, and overall economic growth are ready to be unveiled.

Over the years, it has evolved into a visual shorthand for seriousness, responsibility, and national importance.

The British Origins of the Red Budget Tradition

The association between the Budget and the red cover traces its roots to British parliamentary practices. In the United Kingdom, official financial documents were traditionally stored in red leather cases to denote authority and importance.

The word “Budget” itself comes from the French term bougette, meaning a small leather bag. When India adopted the parliamentary system during the colonial era, early finance ministers followed the same convention.

For decades after Independence, Union Budgets in India continued to be presented in red briefcases, preserving the British legacy almost unchanged.

2019: From Briefcase to Bahi-Khata

A defining shift came in 2019, when Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Union Budget carrying a red bahi-khata instead of the traditional leather briefcase.

Traditionally used by Indian traders and shopkeepers, the bahi-khata is a cloth-bound ledger for maintaining accounts.

Explaining the decision later, Sitharaman said it was time to move away from the “British hangover” and adopt something more Indian, practical, familiar, and culturally meaningful.

From 2021 onwards, the Union Budget presentation became paperless. Printed documents were replaced by a digital tablet, which the Finance Minister now uses to present Budget papers.

However, the red cover did not disappear. The tablet continues to be carried inside the traditional red pouch, preserving the visual identity of Budget Day.

Union Budget 2026: Why Red Holds Special Meaning in India

The colour red carries deep cultural significance in India. It is associated with prosperity, strength, energy, and auspicious beginnings, and is widely used in festivals, ceremonies, and important life events.

On Budget Day, the red file reinforces the idea that the Union Budget is not merely a technical financial document, but a moment that shapes the country’s future. For many citizens, the familiar colour fosters a sense of trust and continuity, linking economic decisions with cultural values.

