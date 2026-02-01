Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive Budget presentation. As has become tradition, income tax proposals and compliance-related reforms emerged as the most closely watched announcements for individual taxpayers, businesses, and foreign investors. While FM Sitharaman announced new scheme for small taxpayers and several TCS, TDS changes there were no changes in tax rates, slabs for salaried, middle class taxpayers.
The finance minister outlined a wide range of changes spanning income tax law, TDS and TCS rates, return filing timelines, foreign asset disclosures, cooperative sector relief, capital market taxation, and IT services taxation.
Below is a comprehensive breakdown of all tax-related announcements made during the Budget speech.
New Income Tax Law to Take Effect from April 2026
FM Sitharaman announced that the New Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into force from April 1, 2026, marking a significant overhaul of the existing tax framework.
TCS Rates Cut on Overseas Spending and Remittances
In relief for individuals spending abroad, the government reduced Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates across key categories:
The TCS rate on overseas tour packages has been reduced from 5% to 2%
The TCS rate under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has also been cut from 5% to 2%
TDS Clarifications and Relief for Small Taxpayers
The finance minister clarified that TDS on manpower services will be deducted under Section 194C, at rates of 1% or 2%, as applicable.
To ease compliance for small taxpayers, Sitharaman announced a rule-based automated mechanism for issuing nil deduction certificates, eliminating the need to file a separate application.
Revised Return Filing Timeline Extended
Significant changes were announced to the revised income tax return (ITR) filing process:
The time limit for filing a revised return has been extended up to December 31, with a penalty
Additionally, taxpayers will now be allowed to file a revised ITR by March 31 by paying a nominal fee
FM Sitharaman reiterated during her speech that taxpayers can now revise their returns until March 31 upon payment of a small charge.
Updated ITR Due Dates Announced
The finance minister also confirmed the revised due dates for filing income tax returns:
ITR-1 and ITR-2 (individuals): July 31
ITR-3 and ITR-4: August 31
Audit cases: August 31
One-Time Foreign Asset Disclosure Scheme for Small Taxpayers
A one-time six-month disclosure window has been proposed for small taxpayers to declare overseas assets and income below a specified threshold.
Who Can Avail the Scheme?
The scheme will apply to two categories of taxpayers:
Taxpayers who failed to disclose overseas income or assets
Taxpayers who disclosed overseas income and paid due tax but did not declare the acquired asset
Tax and Penalty Structure
For Category A taxpayers, the limit for undisclosed income or assets will be up to ₹1 crore
Tax will be levied at 30% of the fair market value of the undisclosed asset or income
An additional 30% will be payable as income tax in lieu of penalty
Taxpayers opting for the scheme will receive immunity from prosecution
IT Services Taxation Overhaul and Higher Thresholds
The finance minister announced sweeping changes for the IT sector:
All services will be clubbed under a single category of IT services
The turnover threshold for IT services has been increased from ₹300 crore to ₹2,000 crore
A safe harbour margin of 15.5% has been prescribed for IT services
Faster Advance Pricing Agreements, Cloud Sector Tax Holiday
To improve ease of doing business:
The fast-track timeline for Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) has been set at two years, with an extension of up to six months
A tax holiday has been announced for foreign companies providing cloud services, extending up to 2047
Relief for NRIs Under Presumptive Taxation
Non-resident Indians opting for the presumptive taxation scheme have been exempted from Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT).
Capital Markets and Buyback Tax Changes
The Budget introduced major changes to capital market taxation:
Buyback of shares will now be taxed as capital gains for all categories of shareholders
Promoters will face an additional buyback tax:
22% for corporate promoters
30% for non-corporate promoters
