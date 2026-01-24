LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace BTech student Union Budget 2026 Beti Padhao Abu Dhabi Kamaal R Khan British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Union Budget 2026 is expected to deliver tax relief for salaried employees, seniors, and investors while simplifying compliance, boosting key sectors, and strengthening India’s economic competitiveness.

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance?
Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 24, 2026 10:50:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Taxpayers Anticipate Relief and Reforms in Union Budget 2026

You Might Be Interested In

The Union Budget 2026 preparations have raised taxpayer hopes, as many expect the government to provide additional relief to improve their financial situation. The New Tax Regime relief from the 2025 budget now provides tax-free status for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, creating anticipation about upcoming measures. Salaried employees are seeking an increase in the standard deduction from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh and larger home loan interest deductions to reduce monthly expenses. Seniors hope for higher Section 80TTB benefits, while middle-class families desire a larger rebate through Section 87A. The corporate sector and investors are enthusiastic, expecting better GST compliance, consistent tax treatment for gold, and capital gains tax relief to enhance operational funds and investment capital. Updates are also expected in ESOP taxation, joint taxation systems, and TDS rationalization.

What Salaried Taxpayers Want From Budget 2026

  • Standard Deduction Increase
    Under the New Tax Regime, the standard deduction may be increased from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh, helping salaried employees manage inflation and improve monthly take-home pay.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Income Tax Slab Stability
    Income tax slab rates are expected to remain unchanged, as the 2024 and 2025 budgets already introduced significant relief, including tax-free income up to ₹12 lakh.

  • Old vs New Tax Regime
    The old tax regime is likely to continue for a few more years, as many taxpayers still rely on its deductions and exemptions.

  • Home Loan Interest Relief (Section 24(b))
    The deduction limit for self-occupied homes may be raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹4–5 lakh, offering relief to urban homebuyers facing high EMI burdens.

  • Senior Citizen Benefits (Section 80TTB)
    The interest income deduction cap may double from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, strengthening post-retirement income security.

  • Health Insurance Deductions (Section 80D)
    Deduction limits may increase to ₹50,000 for individuals and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens, helping families manage rising healthcare costs.

  • Section 87A Rebate Expansion
    The rebate eligibility threshold may be extended from ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh, enabling more middle-class taxpayers to pay zero or minimal income tax.

Union Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Reforms Take Shape

From higher deductions to simpler compliance, taxpayers and industries look to Budget 2026 for meaningful relief and growth-focused reforms.

The Union Budget 2026 brings renewed hope for taxpayers as the government prepares a mix of tax relief measures and systemic reforms. After last year’s landmark move that made incomes up to ₹12 lakh tax-free under the New Tax Regime, attention has now shifted to building a simpler, more transparent tax structure aligned with everyday earnings.

Salaried employees are expecting two key improvements: a higher standard deduction and enhanced home loan interest benefits to ease monthly financial pressure. Investors are seeking capital gains tax reforms, including a higher LTCG exemption and improved mutual fund incentives. Corporates, meanwhile, are pushing for easier compliance mechanisms and smoother GST operations.

Beyond taxation, the wishlist spans multiple sectors. Increased spending on agriculture, better credit access for MSMEs, and uniform GST rates for the EV sector are widely anticipated. Strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, green energy, defence manufacturing, and climate-resilient infrastructure are also expected to receive policy and financial support.

If executed well, Budget 2026 could strike a fine balance between boosting disposable income, simplifying compliance, and strengthening India’s global competitiveness.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: Why Is India’s Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1? Presented For
First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:50 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-6Union Budget 2026

RELATED News

MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Adani Green Energy Reports 37% YoY growth In Energy Sales During Q3 9M FY26

Indian Rupee Slumps To Record Low: Hits 91.99 Amid Surging Dollar Demand and FPI Outflows

Big Relief for PSU Staff: Government Approves Pay And Pension Revisions And Hike For PSGICs, NABARD, RBI

PetBridge to Debut in Mumbai Through Inspira Bridge Events–Zoomark Global B2B Partnership

LATEST NEWS

When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

Why Indian Students at MIT University Sikkim Are Prioritizing Skills Along with Degrees

Greater Noida Tragedy: Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel’s Fourth Floor Following Father’s Scolding Over Drunken Return; Protests Turn Violent

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

National Girl Child Day 2026: Have A Daughter? Top 5 Indian Government Schemes To Secure Her Financial Future

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Peace Or Pressure? Donbas Dispute at the Heart of Russia-Ukraine-US Trilateral Talks – Why Is the Region Important

‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s War Film Opens At Rs 30 Crore In India, Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes
Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes
Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes
Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

QUICK LINKS