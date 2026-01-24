Union Budget 2026: Will Salaried Employees Get Bigger Tax Deductions And Easier Compliance? Here’s The Tax Relief Wishlist and Possible Taxation Changes

Taxpayers Anticipate Relief and Reforms in Union Budget 2026
The Union Budget 2026 preparations have raised taxpayer hopes, as many expect the government to provide additional relief to improve their financial situation. The New Tax Regime relief from the 2025 budget now provides tax-free status for incomes up to ₹12 lakh, creating anticipation about upcoming measures. Salaried employees are seeking an increase in the standard deduction from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh and larger home loan interest deductions to reduce monthly expenses. Seniors hope for higher Section 80TTB benefits, while middle-class families desire a larger rebate through Section 87A. The corporate sector and investors are enthusiastic, expecting better GST compliance, consistent tax treatment for gold, and capital gains tax relief to enhance operational funds and investment capital. Updates are also expected in ESOP taxation, joint taxation systems, and TDS rationalization.
What Salaried Taxpayers Want From Budget 2026
-
Standard Deduction Increase
Under the New Tax Regime, the standard deduction may be increased from ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh, helping salaried employees manage inflation and improve monthly take-home pay.
-
Income Tax Slab Stability
Income tax slab rates are expected to remain unchanged, as the 2024 and 2025 budgets already introduced significant relief, including tax-free income up to ₹12 lakh.
-
Old vs New Tax Regime
The old tax regime is likely to continue for a few more years, as many taxpayers still rely on its deductions and exemptions.
-
Home Loan Interest Relief (Section 24(b))
The deduction limit for self-occupied homes may be raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹4–5 lakh, offering relief to urban homebuyers facing high EMI burdens.
-
Senior Citizen Benefits (Section 80TTB)
The interest income deduction cap may double from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, strengthening post-retirement income security.
-
Health Insurance Deductions (Section 80D)
Deduction limits may increase to ₹50,000 for individuals and ₹1 lakh for senior citizens, helping families manage rising healthcare costs.
-
Section 87A Rebate Expansion
The rebate eligibility threshold may be extended from ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh, enabling more middle-class taxpayers to pay zero or minimal income tax.
Union Budget 2026: Tax Relief Hopes Rise as Reforms Take Shape
From higher deductions to simpler compliance, taxpayers and industries look to Budget 2026 for meaningful relief and growth-focused reforms.
