US Tariff Threats And FII Outflows Pressure Rupee To ₹87.82

Rupee Under Pressure as US Tariff Uncertainty Intensifies

Have you been watching the Rupee today? If you’ve got forex exposure or are planning an overseas trip, the currency markets might be giving you reason to pause. On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee continued its downward slide, trading at ₹87.82 to the dollar. The pressure came from rising dollar demand by importers and ongoing FII (foreign institutional investor) outflows. Currency experts flagged that uncertainty around US tariffs and possible penalties tied to India’s crude oil imports from Russia added to the stress.

KN Dey, a currency expert speaking with ANI, observed, “The Rupee is still in the middle of a storm, trading now at 87.80/81. Interventions from RBI continue, otherwise the Rupee might have breached the 88 level today.”

Are you wondering whether this is just short-term volatility—or the beginning of a bigger trend? As RBI continues to step in, all eyes are now on how global and domestic developments unfold.

Importers and FIIs Fuel Dollar Demand

Strong Dollar Demand by Importers:

Importers continue to buy dollars aggressively, contributing to pressure on the Rupee.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain net sellers in Indian markets, adding to currency weakness.

“There is continuous demand for dollars from importers as well as due to FII outflows.”

Currency inflows have decreased as markets expect the Rupee to weaken further.

The Reserve Bank of India has been actively intervening to prevent the Rupee from breaching the ₹88 level.

Traders are now keeping a close eye on capital flows and import volumes for signs of further Rupee pressure.

A sustained move below ₹88 could prompt stronger RBI action or policy tweaks.

Trump’s Unclear Threats Add Volatility — What’s Next for the Rupee?

Wondering why the Rupee can’t catch a break? Experts point to the uncertainty surrounding US tariffs and penalties as a major culprit. Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities explains, “Despite minor strength in the dollar index, the key drag remains the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US, which has kept pressure on the rupee.” Early hopes for Rupee gains quickly faded as bearish sentiment took over. Without clear details on the penalty structure or timeline, traders remain on edge, watching closely for updates from US policy makers to understand what’s next.

Recent Tariff Imposition Adds To Market Jitters

In a surprising move, the US recently slapped a 25% tariff on certain Indian goods, escalating trade tensions. This sudden imposition caught markets off guard and has significantly pressured the Rupee. The tariff targets key sectors, affecting export volumes and investor confidence. With no clear roadmap on how or when these tariffs might evolve, uncertainty looms large. Market participants are now bracing for potential ripple effects on India’s trade balance and currency stability as the situation unfolds.

RBI Policy Announcement Looms

Market observers anticipate heightened volatility ahead of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee announcement on Wednesday. KN Dey warned that the Rupee might have crossed ₹88 without RBI intervention, highlighting the central bank’s role in stabilising the currency. Jateen Trivedi confirmed that markets expect the announcement to influence forex movement. Whether RBI maintains its current stance or takes new action, investors will analyze commentary closely. The outcome could determine whether current pressure continues or stabilises.

What Lies Ahead For The Rupee?

Experts contend that unless there is clarity on the US penalties and a pickup in capital inflows, the Rupee may remain under near-term stress. Jateen Trivedi affirmed that uncertainty around foreign policy and market flow will continue to exert pressure. Meanwhile, KN Dey emphasized the importance of RBI support in preventing further Rupee depreciation. Traders and investors must watch for any signals of easing in US trade rhetoric or improvement in capital trends. If clarity emerges and flows improve, the currency may recover—but until then, volatility is likely to persist.

(With Inputs From ANI)

