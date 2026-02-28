LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

President Trump criticises the Supreme Court tariff ruling, calls it “anti-American,” hints at a rehearing, and imposes new global tariffs, highlighting tensions between executive trade powers and judicial authority.

Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 28, 2026 12:31:20 IST

US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

Trump Criticises Supreme Court Tariff Ruling, Hints at Rehearing to Protect US Interests

President Donald Trump on Saturday sharply criticised the recent US Supreme Court decision on tariffs, claiming it could result in the United States losing billions of dollars. In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that the ruling allows countries and companies that have long “ripped off” the US to continue benefiting at an even higher level. “The recent Decision of the United States Supreme Court concerning TARIFFS could allow for Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to be returned to Countries and Companies that have been ‘ripping off’ the United States of America for many years, and now, according to this Decision, could actually continue to do so, at an even increased level. I am sure that the Supreme Court did not have this in mind!” he said.

Trump Questions Windfall to Foreign Entities
The former President argued that it is illogical for foreign countries and companies, which allegedly benefited for decades, to receive what he termed an undeserved “windfall.” He questioned whether a rehearing or readjudication of the case would be possible. “It doesn’t make sense that Countries and Companies that took advantage of us for decades, receiving Billions and Billions of Dollars that they should not have been allowed to receive, would now be entitled to an undeserved ‘windfall,’ the likes of which the World has never seen before, as a result of this highly disappointing, to say the least, ruling,” Trump added.

Background: Supreme Court Limits Presidential Tariff Authority
The remarks follow a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling against most of Trump’s sweeping tariff measures. The Court found that the administration exceeded its authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose broad import tariffs. The ruling reaffirmed that the power to levy taxes resides primarily with Congress, limiting the President’s unilateral authority on trade tariffs.

Trump Implements New Global Tariffs
In response, Trump signed a new order imposing a 10 percent global tariff on all countries, citing Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The tariff, described as a temporary import surcharge of up to 15 percent for 150 days, aims to address balance-of-payments deficits. Trump later increased it to the “fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” effective immediately.

Continuing Legal and Trade Strategy
Trump called the Supreme Court’s decision “ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American.” He stated that his administration would determine legally permissible tariffs in the coming months to continue “Making America Great Again.” The controversy signals ongoing tensions between executive trade powers and judicial oversight, highlighting the complexities of US trade policy in the global economy.

This development marks a pivotal moment in US trade legislation, reflecting Trump’s continued focus on tariffs and the economic implications of Supreme Court decisions.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited Only For Clarity)

Alos Read: Gold Rates Today, 28 February: Yellow Metal Skyrockets to ₹1.61L on MCX

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 12:31 PM IST
US Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Criticises Supreme Court Ruling – Could a Rehearing Turn the Tables?

