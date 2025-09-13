Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk manipur violence justin baldoni Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 07:34:04 IST

Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 12: Vasu Shroff, founder of India Club in Dubai, inaugurated India’s new sport, Roll Ball, alongside the launch of a new season of Cricket Predicta at the India Club on Oud Metha Road, Dubai. The event served as a prestigious platform, bringing together leading personalities from the sports and media industries. The Indian Roll Ball League, hailed as India’s own creation, uniquely combines the speed of skating with the dynamics of basketball and handball. First invented in Pune in 2003, the sport has quickly gained international popularity and is now played in more than 50 countries, with official recognition and support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India.

Former Cricketer Madan Lal and Roland Butcher applaud the new sport.

The event hosted Ronald Butcher as Chief Guest, with Madan Lal as Special Guest and cricket’s biggest fan Sudhir Gautam, moderated by Sunil Yash Kalra.

Madan Lal said, “The Roll Ball League is a fantastic sport, and watching it will be a wonderful experience.”

Ronald Butcher remarked, “Roll Ball is a thrilling game and deserves greater promotion–it will be amazing to watch.”

Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

Sudhir Gautam added, “The launch of this Indian sport is a great step; it’s truly an exciting game.”

The Arab Asia Cricket League (AACL) has partnered with Cricketaa to promote school-level cricket in the Arab region, with a strong focus on women’s participation. This initiative emphasizes cross-cultural exchange between India, the UAE, and other Asian nations while promoting equal opportunities in sports. Along with cricket, the platform also supports seven other major sports, encouraging youth involvement and women’s empowerment. Backed by leaders and institutions, the vision is to expand globally, strengthen India-UAE ties, and make women’s cricket a global movement starting from the UAE.

The event became a prestigious platform, uniting sports and media personalities, while also drawing an enthusiastic audience of over 300 members from the Indian community. Among them was Chandeshakar Bhatia, Chairman of GBF, along with several other distinguished guests.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerDUBAIindias-new-sportpnnroll-ball-leaguevasu-shroff

RELATED News

Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre Limited Received In-Principle Approval From BSE
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
Sona Comstar CEO urges government to engage China on rare earth magnet export controls

LATEST NEWS

Brian Cox Turns Up To TIFF In A Kilt Without Underwear, Ends Up Accidentally Flashing To The Audience Leaving Them Scarred
Indian Overseas Congress USA chief hopeful of resolution to tariff dispute
Taiwan records 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels around its territory
PM Modi In Manipur Today After Two Years Of Brutal Violence, Five State Visit In Three Days, Includes Bihar
Taylor Swift Has No Role In Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Case But Will Sit For Deposition If THIS Happens
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
India's Renuka Singh clears fitness tests, set to lead pace attack in Australia ODI series
Delhi: 22-Year-Old Woman Accused of Defaming Colleague, Arrested By Cyber Police Station Of North District, New Delhi
Delhi: 30-year-old shot dead in Karawal Nagar
Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport
Vasu Shroff launched Roll Ball League in Dubai, India's New Sport

QUICK LINKS