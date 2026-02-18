LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ventura AirConnect Launches Flights Between Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, and Other Cities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 18, 2026 18:16:13 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 18: Ventura AirConnect, Surat’s own regional airline, has launched flights connecting the city with Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Amreli, reducing the travel time between Surat and Saurashtra to just 30 minutes.

The public-spirited vision of Ventura AirConnect’s mentors Govind Dholakia, Savji Dholakia and Lavji Badshah, and their commitment to public service has ensured that this essential regional air service has continued uninterrupted since 2014.

Ventura AirConnect has been operating daily flights between Surat–Ahmedabad, Surat–Bhavnagar, Surat–Rajkot and Surat–Amreli for more than 11 years using Cessna Grand Caravan 9-seater aircraft, which is one of the world’s safest aviation categories. The airline offers these services at highly affordable fares, making air travel accessible to people across all sections of society. Over two lakh passengers have availed of the service so far.

Each aircraft operates with nine passengers and two pilots. Flight durations are approximately 30 minutes to Bhavnagar, 45 minutes to Amreli, and 60 minutes to Ahmedabad and Rajkot, significantly reducing travel time across the state.

It is noteworthy that Ventura AirConnect is the only airline in India to have operated continuous daily services with small aircraft at economical fares from a single base for over 11 years. The airline also holds a leading position in the NSOP (Non-Scheduled Operator Permit) category, a matter of pride for both Surat and Gujarat.

Passengers have consistently shared positive feedback, stating that travelling on Ventura’s aircraft offers a unique experience compared to larger airlines. Many travellers appreciate being able to observe cockpit operations during flight, while the absence of additional charges for window seats has added to customer satisfaction. The airline has also enabled elderly passengers, children and first-time flyers from modest backgrounds to experience air travel at nominal fares.

Ventura AirConnect was launched when commercial airline services were suspended from Surat following the buffalo-hit incident in 2014. The promoters launched the venture without concern for financial losses, solely in the interest of the city. That vision, along with Ventura AirConnect’s efforts, have contributed significantly to the development of Surat International Airport.

Ventura AirConnect said Surat symbolises progress and development, and the aviation sector in the city has shown strong enthusiasm and support since the company’s inception.

Ventura AirConnect has recently introduced a luxurious, high-speed and ultra-safe 8-seater Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, manufactured in Switzerland, to expand its charter flight services. This charter service allows passengers to travel from Surat to destinations of their choice and is especially beneficial for emergency travel and corporate requirements across Gujarat.

Demonstrating its commitment to humanity, Ventura AirConnect recently also launched a dedicated organ transport air service. The airline has received medical approval to transport human organs swiftly between cities. This service is now being successfully implemented across Gujarat and will soon be extended to other states at affordable rates.

The objective behind this initiative is not only civic service but also saving human lives by ensuring timely organ delivery in emergency situations. The aircraft used for this service is registered as VT-DEV, aptly named Dev, symbolising its role as a “divine messenger” in saving lives. Through this initiative, Ventura AirConnect has once again shown the vital role the private sector can play in humanitarian service.

Moreover, Ventura AirConnect has launched Surat’s only advanced aircraft maintenance facility, which is expected to usher in a new era of aircraft maintenance in the city, attracting aircraft from across India. With airports such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad facing congestion, limited space and high maintenance costs, Surat Airport is expected to emerge as a preferred maintenance hub, thereby enhancing its global stature.

Ventura AirConnect continues to offer affordable daily flight services across Gujarat. Bookings and information are available at www.flyAirConnect.com, via 99099 00100, or toll-free number 1800 1080 108.

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

