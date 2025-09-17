VMS TMT IPO Day 1: Steel Stock Oversubscribed, Signaling Massive Investor Buzz?
VMS TMT Limited, Gujarat based company, is open for public subscription. This IPO opens on September 17, 2025 for public subscription, and the issue will close on September 19, 2025. VMS TMT Limited is a Gujarat based company dealing in the production of Steel Bars that are thermos -mechanically treated, functioning a facility in Bhayla Village near Bavla, district of Ahmedabad.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 17, 2025 15:55:24 IST

VMS TMT Limited, Gujarat based company, is open for public subscription. This IPO opens on September 17, 2025 for public subscription, and the issue will close on September 19, 2025. The objective of the company through this IPO is to raise around Rs.148.50 crore.
VMS TMT Limited: IPO Details at a Glance
  • IPO Opens at September 17, 2025 
  • IPO Closes at September 19, 2025
  • Issue Type 100% Fresh Issue 
  • Size of the Issue Around Rs.148.50 crore 
  • Price Band Range Rs.94 – Rs.99 
  • Size of the Lot 150 shares 
  • Retail Investment (Minimum) Rs.14,850 
  • Listing Stock Markets NSE & BSE Main Board 
  • Registrar of the Issue KFin Technologies Limited 
  • Lead Manager (Book Running) Arihant Capital Markets Limited 
VMS TMT Limited IPO: Key Dates 
  • Bidding Starts (Anchor Investors) September 16, 2025 
  • Expected Allotment Date September 22, 2025 
  • Expected Date of Refunds September 23, 2025 
  • Demat Account (Share Credit) September 23, 2025 
  • Date of Listing (Expected) on NSE & BSE September 24, 2025 
VMS TMT Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 1
As of Day-1, the IPO was subscribed 5.20 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 5.20x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 3.93x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 6.92x
•    NIIs Investors: 7.35x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 17, 2025 | 03:05 PM)
VMS TMT Limited: Company Overview
VMS TMT Limited is a Gujarat based company dealing in the production of Steel Bars that are thermos -mechanically treated, functioning a facility in Bhayla Village near Bavla, district of Ahmedabad. The company is mainly engrossed on sales within the Gujarat region, allocating TMT bars right from scrap to billets. 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

