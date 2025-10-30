LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan trump administration business news china China nuclear power adani jamaica power outag AE Central Bank abhishek bachchan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price: Vodafone Idea shares plunged over 5% after the Supreme Court’s AGR order offered only partial relief, sparking investor worries about renewed financial strain and limited benefits for the debt-laden telecom firm.

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again?
Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 30, 2025 09:47:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Update 

  • Stock Performance:
    Shares of Vodafone Idea fell over 5% in intraday trading on Thursday.

  • Reason for Decline:
    The drop came amid investor concerns that the Supreme Court’s order offers only partial relief to the telecom operator.

  • Supreme Court Order Details:
    The Court clarified that the claim is restricted to additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demand raised up to FY 2016–17.

  • Analysts’ View:
    As per reports citing analysts, any relief provided will likely be limited to the new AGR demand amounting to ₹9,450 crore.

(This Is A Developing Story…)

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Is It Time To Celebrate Feds’s Rate Cut? Fed’s 25 bps Rate Cut Lifts Liquidity But Caution Prevail

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Dr. Reddy’s, Adani Power, NTPC, LIC, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India And Many In Focus Amid Trump-Xi Meeting And Global Buzz, 30 October 2025

Indore’s Pride: Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Brings Glory to India at International Conference in London

Gannon & Scott has Signed a Definitive Agreement to join Metalor Technologies

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Dalal Street Ends Month On A High: Sensex Rises 369 Points, Nifty Reclaims 26,000

LATEST NEWS

3I/ATLAS: What Did India’s Space Telescope Really See When NASA Went Silent

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

‘We’ll Match Russia’: Trump Calls for Immediate US Nuclear Weapons Testing

Trump Stuns: US To Share Nuclear Submarine Tech With South Korea

India, China Hold Fresh Talks,But Border Tensions Still Far From Easing

Royal Grace At Neasden: King Charles And Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple To Celebrate 30 Years Of Devotion

Hurricane Melissa’s Wrath: 25 Dead In Haiti After River Bursts Its Banks, Chaos Unfolds Across Villages

Numerology Horoscope Today, (30 October 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Being Punctual In Your Office Work

PM Modi Highlights India’s Rising Maritime Power At Global Maritime Leaders Conclave 2025

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates
Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates
Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates
Vodafone Idea In Trouble Again? Shares Sink Over 5% As Supreme Court’s AGR Twist Sparks Fresh Worries, Vodafone Idea Share Price Updates

QUICK LINKS