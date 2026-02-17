What Changed Overnight For Stock Market Investors? Sensex, Nifty Set for Tepid Start Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Markets Poised for a Tepid Start After Monday’s Bullish Rebound
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are tiptoeing into Tuesday, taking a cautious peek at the day after a rollercoaster of global cues. Monday’s sharp rebound had traders cheering-but now the big question is: will the rally keep its momentum, or was it just a quick espresso shot for the markets? Keep your coffee close and your charts closer!
Gift Nifty was hovering around 25,637, nearly 80 points below the previous Nifty futures close, hinting at a tentative start for the day. Markets seem to be saying, “Slow and steady, please!”
On Monday, the Sensex flexed its muscles, jumping 650.39 points (0.79%) to 83,277.15,
while the Nifty 50 gained 211.65 points (0.83%) to 25,682.75, finally snapping a two-day losing streak.
Traders and investors might want to grab their coffee, check those charts, and watch closely-today could either be a smooth ride or a bumpy one!
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?
All Global Market Cues
Asian Markets
Japanese Nikkei fell 0.5%; Topix declined 0.2%.
Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea markets were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.
US Markets
US markets were closed on Presidents’ Day.
Futures: S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq 100 -0.2%, Dow Jones +0.2%.
Geopolitical Impact
Iran-US talks scheduled in Geneva; US President Donald Trump stated he would be involved indirectly.
Crude prices rose due to geopolitical tension: Brent +1.33% at $68.65, WTI +1.29% at $63.70.
Domestic Economic Indicators
India Trade & Forex
Merchandise trade deficit widened to $34.68B in January 2026.
India’s forex reserves fell by $6.7B to $717B.
Employment
Unemployment rate rose slightly to 5% in January from 4.8% in December 2025.
Labour force participation and workers’ population ratios declined marginally across rural and urban areas.
Gold & Dollar
Gold: $4,990.08/oz (little changed)
Silver: $76.58/oz (-0.1%)
Dollar index: 97.07 (flat)
Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today
India–US Trade Deal
India is stepping up its trade diplomacy game. The chief negotiator is heading to the US to iron out the legal framework of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), as Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed. The big question: could this deal unlock smoother exports and stronger ties? Investors will be watching closely.
India Unemployment Rate
India’s unemployment rate inched up to 5% in January from 4.8% in December 2025, according to the latest PLFS data. Both rural and urban areas saw a mild uptick, alongside softer labour participation numbers. Is this a temporary blip or an early warning sign? Economists-and job seekers-will be paying attention.
Stock Market Today, Outlook
