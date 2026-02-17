What Changed Overnight For Stock Market Investors? Sensex, Nifty Set for Tepid Start Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Markets Poised for a Tepid Start After Monday’s Bullish Rebound

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are tiptoeing into Tuesday, taking a cautious peek at the day after a rollercoaster of global cues. Monday’s sharp rebound had traders cheering-but now the big question is: will the rally keep its momentum, or was it just a quick espresso shot for the markets? Keep your coffee close and your charts closer!

Traders and investors might want to grab their coffee, check those charts, and watch closely-today could either be a smooth ride or a bumpy one!

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today?

All Global Market Cues

Asian Markets

Japanese Nikkei fell 0.5%; Topix declined 0.2%.

Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea markets were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

US Markets

US markets were closed on Presidents’ Day .

Futures: S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq 100 -0.2%, Dow Jones +0.2%.

Geopolitical Impact

Iran-US talks scheduled in Geneva; US President Donald Trump stated he would be involved indirectly.

Crude prices rose due to geopolitical tension: Brent +1.33% at $68.65, WTI +1.29% at $63.70.

Domestic Economic Indicators

India Trade & Forex

Merchandise trade deficit widened to $34.68B in January 2026.

India’s forex reserves fell by $6.7B to $717B.

Employment

Unemployment rate rose slightly to 5% in January from 4.8% in December 2025.

Labour force participation and workers’ population ratios declined marginally across rural and urban areas.

Gold & Dollar

Gold : $4,990.08/oz (little changed)

Silver : $76.58/oz (-0.1%)

Dollar index: 97.07 (flat)

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

India–US Trade Deal

India is stepping up its trade diplomacy game. The chief negotiator is heading to the US to iron out the legal framework of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), as Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed. The big question: could this deal unlock smoother exports and stronger ties? Investors will be watching closely.

India Unemployment Rate

India’s unemployment rate inched up to 5% in January from 4.8% in December 2025, according to the latest PLFS data. Both rural and urban areas saw a mild uptick, alongside softer labour participation numbers. Is this a temporary blip or an early warning sign? Economists-and job seekers-will be paying attention.

Stock Market Today, Outlook

Sensex Outlook The daily chart shows that the Sensex has formed a long bullish candle, indicating a potential trend reversal and increasing buying interest. Immediate support is placed between 83,000 and 82,700, while resistance is seen in the 83,500–83,700 range. The index may extend its upward movement if it sustains above the support zone. Nifty 50 Outlook The Nifty 50 has formed a bullish engulfing pattern, suggesting the possibility of further upside. Immediate support is positioned between 25,550 and 25,500, whereas resistance lies in the 25,900–26,000 zone. Positive momentum is likely to strengthen if the index sustains above the resistance level. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: RBI’s Bold Move: Banks Empowered To Fund M&A, REITs, And Boost Stock