What Do Bollywood, AI, And Startups Have In Common? This New Media Incubator Has The Answer

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, over its startup accelerator WaveX, in association with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), has launched a dedicated Media Tech Startup Incubator.

The objective of this initiative is to support early-stage projects in the swiftly growing Audio, Visual, Comics, Gaming, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) segment.

New Media Incubator Offers Intensive Support

Projected to raising innovation in media and entertainment technology, the incubator will offer startups with admission to organized mentorship, progressive infrastructure, strategic advisory, and real-world testing over collaborations with government media units.

The program’s two-phase approach offers intensive support during the Active Phase, focusing on business modeling, product development, fundraising, media regulations, and sandbox testing in areas such as OTT, VFX, VR, animation, and post-production. The Passive Phase will remain with lighter mentorship, investor meeting, international showcases, and industry networking prospects.

Designated startups will gain admission to co-working spaces, AV and digital labs, hosting servers, high-speed internet, and quickly cloud credits from providers like AWS and Google Cloud. The package also structures masterclasses by experts from global tech firms including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, along with bootcamps, policy clinics, and investor connect meetings.

WaveX stresses on advancing India’s AVGC-XR

WaveX functions under the Ministry’s WAVES initiative, which look after innovation in media, entertainment, and language expertise. IICT, established in July 2025, emphases on advancing India’s AVGC-XR capabilities and will host the incubator on its Mumbai campus.

The first batch will comprise 15 startups, with requests open until September 7, 2025, and once-a-month payment of Rs 8,500 plus GST.

This initiative depicts a deliberate drive by the Indian government to assist the country’s foothold in developing media technologies and backing scalable startups in an international competitive market.

Also Read: Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Is Market Uncertainty Holding Back Ambani’s Big Launch?