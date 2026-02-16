What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Stock Market Today: Buckle Up, Market Enthusiasts! Dalal Street Migh Have a Weak Opening.

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, look set for a cautious Monday open – and if you’re a trader, this might be one of those “sip your coffee slowly” mornings. Mixed global cues and jittery tech stocks are keeping sentiment on edge, while Gift Nifty trends hint at a soft start. In other words, the bulls may choose patience over bravado at the opening bell.

Friday’s sharp sell-off still lingers in memory, especially in the IT space, where AI-led disruption fears continue to stir debate – is it opportunity knocking or risk creeping in? With key macro triggers lined up this week, clarity is scarce and volatility could stay elevated.

So, what’s the game plan Today? I would suggest you should stay nimble. Watch support levels closely. Look for stock-specific opportunities rather than broad-market heroics. If supports hold, selective buying may emerge. If not, brace for more swings. Either way, it’s a market that demands strategy – not impulse.

Stock Market On Friday

On Friday, the market ended sharply lower:

Sensex fell 1,048.16 points (1.25%) to 82,626.76

Heavy selling in IT stocks amid AI disruption concerns weighed on sentiment.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded flat amid thin volumes due to Lunar New Year holidays.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2%

MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gained 0.1%

China, South Korea, and Taiwan markets remained closed

Wall Street Performance

US markets ended mixed on Friday after softer-than-expected inflation data:

Dow Jones gained 0.10% to 49,500.93

S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 6,836.17

Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% to 22,546.67

Major tech stocks saw pressure:

Nvidia fell 2.23%

Apple declined 2.27%

Meta dropped 1.55%

Tesla rose 0.08%

Commodity & Currency Market Update

Gold & Silver Prices

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,026.96 per ounce

Silver dropped 1.1% to $76.54 per ounce

Dollar & Bond Yields

Dollar index slipped 0.03% to 96.90

US 10-year yield fell to 4.048%

Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude: $67.73 per barrel

WTI crude: $62.86 per barrel

Key Stock Market Event That Would Trigger

US Inflation Data

US consumer inflation showed signs of cooling in January, providing some relief to financial markets. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2% during the month, falling short of economists’ expectations of a 0.3% rise. The softer-than-forecast reading reinforced optimism that price pressures may be gradually easing. The data strengthened investor belief that the US Federal Reserve could consider cutting interest rates later this year. As a result, US Treasury yields declined, reflecting improved market confidence in the inflation outlook.

Japan GDP Growth

Japan’s economy recorded modest growth in the October–December quarter, expanding at an annualised rate of 0.2%, well below the 1.6% growth forecast by markets. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.1%, missing the 0.4% estimate. The weaker-than-expected performance highlights challenges such as global uncertainties and sluggish domestic demand. Although the economy avoided contraction, the subdued growth suggests a fragile recovery, which could influence future monetary policy decisions by Japanese authorities.

Stock Market Outlook For Monday

Sensex Prediction Sensex formed a reversal pattern near the 84,500 mark and closed the week with a bearish candle, indicating short-term weakness. Immediate support is placed at 82,500 (20-day SMA), followed by 82,200 and 81,700–81,500. On the upside, resistance is seen at 83,100 and 83,700–84,000 near the 50-day SMA zone. Nifty 50 Prediction Nifty 50 formed a large bearish candle and slipped below its 50-day DEMA, reflecting increasing downside pressure. Key supports are placed at 25,450, 25,300 (200-DMA), 25,200–25,250, and 25,000. Immediate resistance stands at 25,550–25,600, followed by 25,800. Meanwhile, India VIX jumped 13% to around 13, indicating rising volatility. (With Inputs From Reuters) Also Read: The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI…