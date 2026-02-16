LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street may open weak as Gift Nifty signals caution after Friday’s sharp sell-off. Global cues, cooling US inflation, Japan’s slow growth, and rising volatility could keep Sensex and Nifty under pressure.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 08:27:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Stock Market Today: Buckle Up, Market Enthusiasts! Dalal Street Migh Have a Weak Opening.

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, look set for a cautious Monday open – and if you’re a trader, this might be one of those “sip your coffee slowly” mornings. Mixed global cues and jittery tech stocks are keeping sentiment on edge, while Gift Nifty trends hint at a soft start. In other words, the bulls may choose patience over bravado at the opening bell.

Friday’s sharp sell-off still lingers in memory, especially in the IT space, where AI-led disruption fears continue to stir debate – is it opportunity knocking or risk creeping in? With key macro triggers lined up this week, clarity is scarce and volatility could stay elevated.

You Might Be Interested In

So, what’s the game plan Today? I would suggest you should stay nimble. Watch support levels closely. Look for stock-specific opportunities rather than broad-market heroics. If supports hold, selective buying may emerge. If not, brace for more swings. Either way, it’s a market that demands strategy – not impulse.

Stock Market On Friday

On Friday, the market ended sharply lower:

  • Sensex fell 1,048.16 points (1.25%) to 82,626.76
  • Nifty 50 declined 336.10 points (1.30%) to 25,471.10

Heavy selling in IT stocks amid AI disruption concerns weighed on sentiment.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Global Cues 

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded flat amid thin volumes due to Lunar New Year holidays.

  • Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2%
  • MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index gained 0.1%
  • China, South Korea, and Taiwan markets remained closed

Wall Street Performance

US markets ended mixed on Friday after softer-than-expected inflation data:

  • Dow Jones gained 0.10% to 49,500.93
  • S&P 500 rose 0.05% to 6,836.17
  • Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% to 22,546.67

Major tech stocks saw pressure:

  • Nvidia fell 2.23%
  • Apple declined 2.27%
  • Meta dropped 1.55%
  • Tesla rose 0.08%

Commodity & Currency Market Update

Gold & Silver Prices

  • Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,026.96 per ounce
  • Silver dropped 1.1% to $76.54 per ounce

Dollar & Bond Yields

  • Dollar index slipped 0.03% to 96.90
  • US 10-year yield fell to 4.048%

Crude Oil Prices

  • Brent crude: $67.73 per barrel
  • WTI crude: $62.86 per barrel

Key Stock Market Event That Would Trigger 

US Inflation Data

US consumer inflation showed signs of cooling in January, providing some relief to financial markets. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2% during the month, falling short of economists’ expectations of a 0.3% rise. The softer-than-forecast reading reinforced optimism that price pressures may be gradually easing. The data strengthened investor belief that the US Federal Reserve could consider cutting interest rates later this year. As a result, US Treasury yields declined, reflecting improved market confidence in the inflation outlook.

Japan GDP Growth

Japan’s economy recorded modest growth in the October–December quarter, expanding at an annualised rate of 0.2%, well below the 1.6% growth forecast by markets. On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.1%, missing the 0.4% estimate. The weaker-than-expected performance highlights challenges such as global uncertainties and sluggish domestic demand. Although the economy avoided contraction, the subdued growth suggests a fragile recovery, which could influence future monetary policy decisions by Japanese authorities.

Stock Market Outlook For Monday

Sensex Prediction

Sensex formed a reversal pattern near the 84,500 mark and closed the week with a bearish candle, indicating short-term weakness. Immediate support is placed at 82,500 (20-day SMA), followed by 82,200 and 81,700–81,500. On the upside, resistance is seen at 83,100 and 83,700–84,000 near the 50-day SMA zone.

Nifty 50 Prediction

Nifty 50 formed a large bearish candle and slipped below its 50-day DEMA, reflecting increasing downside pressure. Key supports are placed at 25,450, 25,300 (200-DMA), 25,200–25,250, and 25,000. Immediate resistance stands at 25,550–25,600, followed by 25,800. Meanwhile, India VIX jumped 13% to around 13, indicating rising volatility.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
Also Read: The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI…
First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil pricesDalal Street openingGift Nifty signalsGlobal Market Cuesgold price todayIndia VIX surgeindian stock market newsIT stock sell-offJapan GDP growthmarket outlook MondayNifty 50 todayNifty technical levelsSensex Predictionsensex todaystock market todayUS Inflation Data

RELATED News

Exide Empowers Future Engineers

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Responds To Area 51 Secret Military Facility Claims – WATCH

‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

Who Is Kamruddin Alias ‘Baba’? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi’s Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case

US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook
What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

QUICK LINKS