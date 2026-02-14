The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI Panic – How Last Week’s Rollercoaster Sets The Stage For Monday’s Stock Market Moves

From Trade Deal Euphoria to AI-Led Sell-Off: A Week That Repriced Risk on Dalal Street

If you felt confident at the start of last week, you weren’t alone. Dalal Street opened February 9–13, 2026, on a wave of optimism, buoyed by excitement around the India–US trade deal framework. There was talk of stronger exports, improved capital flows, and renewed foreign investor interest. For a brief moment, it seemed the bulls had found fresh momentum.

But markets have a way of testing conviction. By “Friday the 13th,” the mood had shifted sharply. A technology sell-off on Wall Street, triggered by fears that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could disrupt traditional IT services models, spilled into Indian equities. IT heavyweights bore the brunt, foreign investors turned cautious, and strong US jobs data further dimmed hopes of early rate cuts. Gains vanished almost as quickly as they appeared.

So, let’s take a look back at everything that happened on Dalal Street this week – from trade-driven optimism to AI-fuelled anxiety, and the sharp reversal that caught many off guard.

Stock Market On Friday, 13 February: When Dalal Street Lost Its Nerve