What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Stock Market Today: Markets Brace for a Rocky Ride Amid Global Turmoil

The Indian stock market will begin its Wednesday trading session with volatile conditions as both Sensex and Nifty 50 indices will start the day with downward movement. The reason? A potent mix of global jitters as US-Israeli air strikes escalate against Iran, sending shockwaves through markets worldwide.

The Gift Nifty shows an imminent danger because it trades between 24,432 and 24,443, which results in a major drop of 550 points from Nifty futures’ last closing value. Traders beware – it’s shaping up to be a turbulent day.

The Indian market was on a Holi holiday break on Tuesday, but the geopolitical tension in the world right now has pushed investors from all over to the edge, triggering cautious moves and nervous watchfulness across trading floors.

The market maintains its current state while the Middle Eastern war unfolds because it prepares for upcoming market changes, which will cause extreme price fluctuations.

Stock Market On Monday

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower amid the escalating Middle East war:

Sensex : Crashed 1,048.34 points, or 1.29%, to close at 80,238.85.

: Crashed 1,048.34 points, or 1.29%, to close at 80,238.85. Nifty 50 : Settled 312.95 points, or 1.24%, lower at 24,865.70.

: Settled 312.95 points, or 1.24%, lower at 24,865.70. Bank Nifty: Tanked 689.35 points, or 1.14%, to close at 59,839.65.

Global equity markets were under heavy selling pressure due to ongoing strikes by US and Israel on Iran, with Iran retaliating against countries including Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Global Indicators

Asian Markets

Japan : Nikkei 225 declined 2.5%; Topix fell 1.61%.

South Korea : Kospi crashed 7.24%; Kosdaq down 5.56%.

Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening.

US Markets

Dow Jones : −403.51 pts (0.83%) at 48,501.27

S&P 500 : −64.99 pts (0.94%) at 6,816.63

Nasdaq : −232.17 pts (1.02%) at 22,516.69

Stocks Impacted: Nvidia −1.27%, AMD −3.86%, Microsoft +1.35%, Apple −0.37%, Blackstone −3.8%, Tesla −2.70%

Commodity & Currency Movements

Crude Oil : Brent +1.30% ($82.46/bbl), WTI +1.10% ($75.37/bbl)

Gold & Silver : Spot gold +1% ($5,138.46/oz), US gold futures +0.5% ($5,147.10), silver +1.4% ($83.27/oz)

US Dollar : Index steady at 99.103; strong vs yen (157.555) and yuan (6.9139)

Japanese Bonds (JGBs) : 2-year −1.5 bps (1.23%), 5-year −2.5 bps (1.565%), 10-year −1 bp (2.115%)

US Treasuries: 10-year +0.4 bp (4.056%), 30-year +0.3 bp (4.702%), 2-year +1.3 bp (3.5%)

Macro Data

India IIP : Industrial production growth slowed to 4.8% in January 2026 from 5.2% in Jan 2025.

Crude & Inflation Concerns: Escalating Middle East conflict spurred crude surge and global risk-off sentiment.

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

Middle East Mayhem: Pushes Markets on Edge

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has developed into an uncontrollable regional conflict, showing no possibility of resolution. Iran launched another missile attack throughout the Gulf, while Israel conducted an extensive operation in Tehran, which included attacks on a military leadership facility and the deployment of soldiers to southern Lebanon. The US military entered the conflict by attacking more than 1,700 Iranian targets, including naval vessels, submarines, missile launch facilities, and command posts. Investors and traders worldwide are currently observing market reactions in real time, as each subsequent strike increases the chances of rising oil prices and market instability.

Stock Market Today Outlook

Sensex Today Outlook

Technical Analysis : Sensex is below short-term and medium-term averages, holding a weak formation on intraday charts.

Support Levels : Key support at 80,000; below this, it could slip to 79,700–79,300.

Resistance Levels: Intraday resistance at 80,500–80,700; stronger resistance at 81,000–81,300.

Nifty 50 Outlook

Technical Formation : Bull candle with lower high and lower low, forming a bearish gap.

Support Levels : Key support at 24,600; further decline possible to 24,300.

Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 25,000; extended resistance around 25,200 if short covering emerges.

(With Inputs From Reuters)