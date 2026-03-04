What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets brace for a volatile Wednesday as Sensex and Nifty 50 open lower. US-Israel-Iran conflict, global sell-offs, crude surge, and geopolitical tension drive investor caution and market instability.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: March 4, 2026 08:44:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Stock Market Today: Markets Brace for a Rocky Ride Amid Global Turmoil

The Indian stock market will begin its Wednesday trading session with volatile conditions as both Sensex and Nifty 50 indices will start the day with downward movement. The reason? A potent mix of global jitters as US-Israeli air strikes escalate against Iran, sending shockwaves through markets worldwide.

The Gift Nifty shows an imminent danger because it trades between 24,432 and 24,443, which results in a major drop of 550 points from Nifty futures’ last closing value. Traders beware – it’s shaping up to be a turbulent day.

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian market was on a Holi holiday break on Tuesday, but the geopolitical tension in the world right now has pushed investors from all over to the edge, triggering cautious moves and nervous watchfulness across trading floors.

The market maintains its current state while the Middle Eastern war unfolds because it prepares for upcoming market changes, which will cause extreme price fluctuations.

Stock Market On Monday

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower amid the escalating Middle East war:

  • Sensex: Crashed 1,048.34 points, or 1.29%, to close at 80,238.85.
  • Nifty 50: Settled 312.95 points, or 1.24%, lower at 24,865.70.
  • Bank Nifty: Tanked 689.35 points, or 1.14%, to close at 59,839.65.

Global equity markets were under heavy selling pressure due to ongoing strikes by US and Israel on Iran, with Iran retaliating against countries including Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Global Indicators

Asian Markets

  • Japan: Nikkei 225 declined 2.5%; Topix fell 1.61%.

  • South Korea: Kospi crashed 7.24%; Kosdaq down 5.56%.

  • Hong Kong: Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening.

US Markets

  • Dow Jones: −403.51 pts (0.83%) at 48,501.27

  • S&P 500: −64.99 pts (0.94%) at 6,816.63

  • Nasdaq: −232.17 pts (1.02%) at 22,516.69

  • Stocks Impacted: Nvidia −1.27%, AMD −3.86%, Microsoft +1.35%, Apple −0.37%, Blackstone −3.8%, Tesla −2.70%

Commodity & Currency Movements

  • Crude Oil: Brent +1.30% ($82.46/bbl), WTI +1.10% ($75.37/bbl)

  • Gold & Silver: Spot gold +1% ($5,138.46/oz), US gold futures +0.5% ($5,147.10), silver +1.4% ($83.27/oz)

  • US Dollar: Index steady at 99.103; strong vs yen (157.555) and yuan (6.9139)

  • Japanese Bonds (JGBs): 2-year −1.5 bps (1.23%), 5-year −2.5 bps (1.565%), 10-year −1 bp (2.115%)

  • US Treasuries: 10-year +0.4 bp (4.056%), 30-year +0.3 bp (4.702%), 2-year +1.3 bp (3.5%)

Macro Data

  • India IIP: Industrial production growth slowed to 4.8% in January 2026 from 5.2% in Jan 2025.

  • Crude & Inflation Concerns: Escalating Middle East conflict spurred crude surge and global risk-off sentiment.

Key Events That Will Trigger The Stock Market Today

Middle East Mayhem: Pushes Markets on Edge

The US-Israel-Iran conflict has developed into an uncontrollable regional conflict, showing no possibility of resolution. Iran launched another missile attack throughout the Gulf, while Israel conducted an extensive operation in Tehran, which included attacks on a military leadership facility and the deployment of soldiers to southern Lebanon. The US military entered the conflict by attacking more than 1,700 Iranian targets, including naval vessels, submarines, missile launch facilities, and command posts. Investors and traders worldwide are currently observing market reactions in real time, as each subsequent strike increases the chances of rising oil prices and market instability.

Stock Market Today Outlook

Sensex Today Outlook

  • Technical Analysis: Sensex is below short-term and medium-term averages, holding a weak formation on intraday charts.

  • Support Levels: Key support at 80,000; below this, it could slip to 79,700–79,300.

  • Resistance Levels: Intraday resistance at 80,500–80,700; stronger resistance at 81,000–81,300.

Nifty 50 Outlook

  • Technical Formation: Bull candle with lower high and lower low, forming a bearish gap.

  • Support Levels: Key support at 24,600; further decline possible to 24,300.

  • Resistance Levels: Immediate resistance at 25,000; extended resistance around 25,200 if short covering emerges.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank niftycrude oilgeopolitical-tensionsGIFT Niftyglobal volatilityhome-hero-pos-7indian stock marketmarket outlooknifty-50sensexstock market todayUS-Israel Iran conflict

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Plunges Over 1,100 Points Amid Middle East Tensions; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Slide As Iran Conflict Sparks Volatility

Holi 2026: Why Is Stock Market Closed On March 3? Will Trading Resume Tomorrow? Check All Details Inside

Gold Rate Today, March 3: Why Are Prices At Record Highs Globally Amid Soaring Middle East Tensions? Check Indian City-Wise Details

RoDTEP Rates Reduction – A Huge Shock for Exporters – Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL

Stock Market Holiday For Holi 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 3? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandok Mehendi: Did Sara Tendulkar Steal The Spotlight In A Mirror-Work Gujarati Lehenga? Watch Video

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Qatar Defense Ministry Confirms Iranian Missile Strike On US Al‑Udeid Base, Air Defense Intercepts One; No Casualties

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

QUICK LINKS