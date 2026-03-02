What’s Going To Happen In The Stock Market On Monday? US–Israel–Iran War, Oil & Gold Up, Shares Down — Missiles In the Sky, Expected Meltdown For Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: Missiles, Meltdown, Mayhem Worldwide

The stock market will begin Monday operations on March 2, 2026 with decreased market strength because overall worldwide market conditions have worsened after reports that Ali Khamenei had died following United States and Israel airstrikes on Iranian locations during the previous weekend- investors, are you ready for charts?

Missiles Over Stock Market Everywhere

The world right now is not sounding funny anymore, guys. The reason being, there are more missiles in the sky than flights over Middle Eastern countries. This is no longer a joke or a rumor-leaders of countries are clashing, tensions are rising, and everyone seems to be waiting for the next move or the next revenge headline. Feels unreal, right? Geopolitics has suddenly become the biggest market indicator, replacing charts, patterns, and even earnings forecasts. When global uncertainty rises, investor confidence usually takes a step back-and this time it may take a sharp one.

Traders Waiting For The Stock Market Opening Bell

Oh! But what are we waiting for? As a core business-oriented community, we are waiting for the stock markets to open tomorrow morning-yes, nervously refreshing global cues and futures like it’s a live scoreboard. The Indian stock market is expected to not just fall but start the day with a major meltdown if global cues remain weak. The traders’ community is already passing around the memes-gold up, oil up, stock market down, a fall like Humpty Dumpty. Sounds funny, but the anxiety is real. All the geopolitical chaos is likely going to affect the charts tomorrow, and volatility may dominate the session as sentiment turns cautious and defensive.

DON’T FORGET MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES ARE DRIVING THE ENTHUSIASTS CRAZY RIGHT NOW.

US Stock Market Signals Turn Weak: Wall Street Under Own Missile

The U.S. stock market experienced a substantial decline on Sunday as international political conflicts shifted the market from positive investor sentiment to apprehensive trading behavior within just a few hours. Dow futures decreased by more than 1 percent, while Nasdaq futures fell by approximately 0.92 percent and S&P 500 futures declined by nearly 0.43 percent. The market charts that once directed trading activities have now shifted to reacting to news headlines instead.

For context, if you were in third world and you did not know why here’s the trigger: A dramatic escalation after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran, which allegedly resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei. Donald Trump called the move strategic-but markets are reacting as if risk just got a fresh upgrade. Investors should now evaluate their trading strategies and decide whether profits or international political events are driving their market actions. When missiles take the place of market trends and policy replaces market patterns, investors begin to panic about their portfolios. Some decisions may satisfy egos, but not pockets-and that’s when volatility walks straight onto the charts, uninvited.

Indian Stock Market Today: Support at 25,000, Safety Net Or Trapdoor for Traders?

The Nifty 50 and Sensex are expected to begin their trading session with losses, according to analyst predictions, and as I watch the market screens during pre-opening hours, the trading anxiety feels very real. The Nifty’s violation of its 200-day EMA is a technical signal that indicates caution for traders who closely follow such indicators. The 25,000 level is acting as immediate support, but its actual ability to hold still needs to be tested. With declining global market signals and rising international tensions, every news headline suddenly feels more important than any technical indicator. So tell me, traders-are we buying the dip tomorrow, or just watching the dip test our patience first?

What Will Shape The Stock Market In Monday?

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Global markets are experiencing tension due to two key factors. The Iranian leadership situation remains unresolved, while experts predict that shipping activities through the Strait of Hormuz may face interruptions. Traders are now watching maps with the same intensity as they watch charts, evaluating which supply route will break first or which support level will break first. Every geopolitical headline is creating market volatility because it acts as an unexpected market indicator. Investors face a crucial decision: they need to determine whether current market activity represents a temporary disturbance or whether conditions could lead to risk-off trading across global markets.

Energy Sector in Focus

Crude oil prices are expected to spike further, and energy stocks are likely to emerge as the most tracked counters on trading screens. Brent crude had already climbed to around $73 per barrel before the weekend, and any escalation could push prices higher. Upstream oil producers may benefit from stronger realizations, while fuel-dependent sectors could experience negative impacts. Traders are now asking whether energy defensives should become their new portfolio focus or whether current conditions represent another temporary spike driven by geopolitical tensions.

Economic Data to Watch

Investors will track key economic indicators from the United States to assess overall economic momentum. The U.S. Manufacturing PMI release will set the tone early, followed by data from the Institute for Supply Management at 10:00 AM ET. These indicators serve as market reality checks, especially when sentiment is driven by emotion. Market participants may react strongly to any unexpected results. Traders now face the classic dilemma- should they trust macro data or stay focused on headlines driving sentiment?

Stock Market Strategy For Monday: Trade the Charts, Not the War Headlines The present situation requires traders to enter the next trading session with caution instead of adopting heroic behavior. The flow of news from Iran, the United States, and Israel has created a situation where markets may respond to events before they can process logical analysis. Traders should avoid making aggressive trades during the first hour of the market opening, as high volatility is expected, and they should maintain stricter stop-loss levels than usual. Traders should observe the Nifty’s performance near the 25,000 level before making market decisions. You need to determine whether your trading activity focuses on analyzing charts or following current war news. Smart traders use uncertain market sessions to protect their capital first and then pursue profit opportunities. Calm decisions usually deliver better results than emotional reactions. Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Market conditions are volatile and subject to change. Please do your own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.