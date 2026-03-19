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Home > Business News > Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers

Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers

Alakh Pandey, the face behind the popular edtech platform PhysicsWallah.

Alakh Pandey Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List.
Alakh Pandey Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 19, 2026 14:09:10 IST

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Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers

Alakh Pandey, the face behind the popular edtech platform PhysicsWallah, has made a remarkable entry into Forbes’ 2026 World Billionaires List, turning his inspiring journey into a headline-worthy success story. 

A college dropout, Pandey joins the global rich list following a sharp rise in his wealth after PhysicsWallah’s November IPO, mentioned Forbes. From humble beginnings to building a billion-dollar empire, Pandey’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. 

Who is Alakh Pandey?

 Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1991, Alakh Pandey faced financial hardships during his early years. However he did not let these challenges hold him back and instead used his strong academic abilities to carve a path for himself.

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He started his journey by launching a YouTube channel, where he taught physics to school and higher education students. With a keen desire to touch success, he went on to create the PhysicsWallah app and a comprehensive learning ecosystem catering to students of all age groups. 

With lakhs of subscribers joining in, Alakh Pandey’s YouTube channel PhysicsWallah witnessed massive growth and now boasts over 14 million subscribers, making it one of the largest educational platforms in India. 

Alakh Pandey Rank on Forbes 2026

Alakh Pandey, 34 year old has made his debut on the Forbes Billionaires list, securing a global rank of 3,332. PhysicsWallah co-founder is also among a select group of five entrepreneurs in their 30s to achieve billionaire status. 

A major milestone in his journey came on November 25, when PhysicsWallah went public, marking a turning point for the edtech company.

Alakh Pandey Net Worth 

Alakh Pandey has a net worth estimated at over Rs 14,510 crore ($ 1 billion), making him a billionaire and one of India’s richest young entrepreneurs. 

Following a successful IPO listing of PhysicsWallah in late 2025, reports suggest a further increase in his net worth to approximately Rs 16,044 crore.

Also Read: ‘Never Saw Such Patriotic GenZ Nagins’: Naagin 7 Goes Full Deshbhakti Mode- VIRAL Patriotic Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Storm 

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Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers

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Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers
Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers
Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers
Who Is Alakh Pandey? From ₹0 to $1 Billion: PhysicsWallah Founder Enters Forbes 2026 Billionaires List With 14 Million YouTube Subscribers

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