Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway's New Era

Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, combining pragmatic leadership with strategic foresight, managing $380 billion in assets, maintaining core principles, and steering the conglomerate into a new era.

Who Is Greg Abel? (Pic: Reuters)
Who Is Greg Abel? (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 3, 2026 12:14:23 IST

Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Buffett’s Successor Greg Abel Steps In to Lead Berkshire Hathaway into a New Era

Greg Abel has officially taken command of Berkshire Hathaway, being appointed as CEO on January 1, 2026. Warren Buffett’s choice, Abel, with his sharp operational intellect and pragmatic, hands-on style, is there to direct the giant toward a new era. Despite being a low-profile person, he is working on the company’s unique culture and, at the same time, managing its huge cash reserves and diverse businesses.

Abel steps into the role of the finder of profitable acquisition opportunities and the maintainer of the company’s long-term, value-investing philosophy. He is set to steer the empire, calm, steady, and strategic, without changing the core principles that made it a legend.

Greg Abel: Early Life & Career Highlights

  • Humble Beginnings: Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Abel grew up in a modest family.
  • Academic Foundation: Earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alberta in 1984.
  • Professional Kickoff: Started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, sharpening his financial and accounting skills.
  • Entry into the Buffett World: Joined CalEnergy in 1992, a company later acquired by Berkshire Hathaway, paving his path into Warren Buffett’s empire.

Behind The Scenes: Greg Abel, Berkshire’s Strategic Maestro

Greg Abel worked his way up the ranks at Berkshire Hathaway steadily, to be appointed as CEO of MidAmerican Energy (later Berkshire Hathaway Energy) in 2008. His methodical and realistic approach led him to be elected vice chairman of Berkshire’s non-insurance operations in 2018, when he took charge of the country’s largest companies like BNSF Railway and Dairy Queen and joined the board at the same time.

Abel has been the master of the operational mill and a person who controls by being physically present; however, he has been a strategist who chooses doing over the shine of the spotlight, the opposite of the public charm of Buffett. What a picture of him as a calm, unseen giant behind-the-scenes conductor of a huge orchestra, who is not only keeping Berkshire in a new era but also making it ready for a bold one.

“The Decider” Takes the Helm: Greg Abel Prepares Berkshire For The Next Era

Warren Buffett’s meticulous succession plan culminated in May 2025, when he publicly appointed Greg Abel as his heir at Berkshire Hathaway, a decision that had been brewing for years. Buffett’s trust in Abel is absolutely steadfast; he even said he would prefer Abel to manage his money over any other top investor or CEO, calling him “the decider.” Abel is now in the position of facing the exhilarating challenge of overseeing a cash reserve of around $380 billion while at the same time looking for the next “elephants” of acquisitions that will be significant enough to substantially increase the value of the conglomerate and keep it alive. However, the change of script is not happening; preserving the missive of Buffett is the purpose of Abel. With his composed, hands-on, and pragmatic style, he will not only preserve but also promote the company’s main values: honesty, decentralization of management, investment for the long haul, and a strong balance sheet. To put it another way, Abel is the tranquil hand that is guiding a legendary ship into a bold, new period of time, which keeps the investors both thrilled and assured of their investment security.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 12:07 PM IST
