Who Is Greg Abel? The Man Warren Buffett Trusts To Lead Berkshire Hathaway’s New Era

Greg Abel has officially taken command of Berkshire Hathaway, being appointed as CEO on January 1, 2026. Warren Buffett’s choice, Abel, with his sharp operational intellect and pragmatic, hands-on style, is there to direct the giant toward a new era. Despite being a low-profile person, he is working on the company’s unique culture and, at the same time, managing its huge cash reserves and diverse businesses.

Abel steps into the role of the finder of profitable acquisition opportunities and the maintainer of the company’s long-term, value-investing philosophy. He is set to steer the empire, calm, steady, and strategic, without changing the core principles that made it a legend.