Home > Business > Who Is Sarvesh Ranjan? Union Bank's New Chief General Manager Brings Leadership Changes and Puts Bank in Spotlight

Union Bank of India announces senior management shake-up. Shri Sarvesh Ranjan promoted to Chief General Manager. Nearly 30 years of banking experience, strong leadership training, and transparency-focused governance put Union Bank in the spotlight.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 2, 2026 10:52:30 IST

Union Bank of India is currently undergoing major organizational changes. The Bank notified stock exchanges about its executive leadership transitions in accordance with SEBI regulations. Want to know about the upcoming retirements and promotions? The Chief General Manager position became vacant after Shri Bhaskara Rao Kare completed his tenure on January 31, 2026. Shri Sarvesh Ranjan has been promoted to Chief General Manager, effective February 1, 2026. He will oversee Central Reconciliation, AML operations, and additional responsibilities, bringing nearly 30 years of banking experience to the role.

This leadership change has brought a shakeup in the company and put the company into the spotlight.

Who Is Sarvesh Ranjan For Union Bank?

Curious about Union Bank’s new leadership team? Shri Sarvesh Ranjan, who served as General Manager, received his promotion to Chief General Manager, which will take effect on February 1, 2026.

Profile and Experience of Sarvesh Ranjan: Ranjan, who holds an Engineering degree, has spent nearly 30 years in the banking industry because he worked his way through all positions at Union Bank, starting from branch banking to regional and zonal offices, staff training institutions, and the corporate office. His current position as head of Central Reconciliation, Transaction Monitoring, and AML functions makes him responsible for ensuring the efficient operation of all systems.

Education and Leadership Training: Sarvesh Ranjan demonstrates his banking proficiency through his completion of advanced leadership and capacity-building programs at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland and ISB Hyderabad, which he complements with his IDRBT Hyderabad certifications in IT and Cyber Security.

Union Bank’s Statement

According to Union Bank, transparency is an essential requirement. The disclosure achieves two objectives: meeting regulatory requirements and maintaining investor awareness. The Bank has established its leadership framework to achieve three objectives: sustainable growth, improved governance, and future banking success.

(With Inputs From Official Website)

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 10:52 AM IST
Who Is Sarvesh Ranjan? Union Bank’s New Chief General Manager Brings Leadership Changes and Puts Bank in Spotlight

QUICK LINKS