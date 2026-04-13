Who Is Sharon Pais? Flipkart Executive Takes Over As Myntra CEO As Nandita Sinha Exits

Sharon Pais, who used to be Myntra’s chief business officer and previously led Flipkart Fashion, just took over as Head of Myntra, starting April 13. People familiar with the move shared the news with Moneycontrol. Myntra, if you’re not keeping track, is part of Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart. She’s stepping into the role after Nandita Sinha, Myntra’s former CEO. Nandita has been with Flipkart for almost 13 years and has led Myntra since 2022, but she’s now moving on from the company.

Sharon Pais is Myntra’s Chief Business Officer

Flipkart’s spokesperson didn’t offer a comment to Moneycontrol, but an internal memo confirmed what’s happening.

“Sharon Pais will lead Myntra and report to me, effective immediately. She’s spent years working closely with the team and really knows the business,” wrote Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart group CEO, in that internal note. He also mentioned that Nandita will stay on in an advisory role for a few months to help with key projects and ensure a smooth transition.

Flipkart picked up Myntra back in 2014, and ever since, Myntra has played a big role in their business. It’s still one of the top names in India’s online fashion scene, competing with Amazon Fashion, AJIO from Reliance, Nykaa Fashion, and Meesho.

Who is Sharon Pais?

Sharon Pais is now the head of Myntra. She’s no stranger to the brand—she’s been working closely with Myntra and Flipkart Fashion for years, so she knows the business inside and out. Myntra says her appointment keeps things steady as the company builds on its recent growth. For now, Nandita Sinha will stay on and help out during the transition to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Pais has played a big role at Myntra already, serving as chief business officer for about four years. She’s been with Flipkart for over seven years, taking on several senior positions. Before joining Flipkart in 2014, she worked at Procter & Gamble in various management roles.

Nandita Sinha departs from Myntra

Myntra, based in Bengaluru, is India’s largest fashion e-commerce platform, and it’s one of the Flipkart group’s most profitable businesses. Flipkart also owns Cleartrip, Ekart, and Shopsy.

Nandita Sinha, who led Myntra before Sharon Pais took over, started at Flipkart roughly 13 years ago as Associate Director. Over the years, she moved across teams, dealing with everything from furniture to health and beauty, and eventually stepped into Myntra’s top job in 2022. While she was CEO of Myntra, she also took on extra responsibilities, overseeing Flipkart Fashion as well.

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