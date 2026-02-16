LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming babar azam Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Sridhar Vembu: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has stirred discussion on social media after comparing modern technology giants to the historic East India Company. In a post on 'X', Vembu wrote, “Big tech is bigger than most sovereign nations. ‘East India Company’ is the way to think about them.”

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than ...' (Picture Credits: X)
Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than ...' (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 00:30:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Sridhar Vembu: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has stirred discussion on social media after comparing modern technology giants to the historic East India Company. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu wrote, “Big tech is bigger than most sovereign nations. ‘East India Company’ is the way to think about them.”

While he did not mention any specific company, his remark was in response to a post highlighting that Google recently raised $32 billion in debt in a single day, an amount comparable to what a country like India might raise over several months. The post also noted that Google issued a 100-year bond worth $1 billion, exceeding India’s longest sovereign bond tenure of 40 years.

The bond issuance reportedly marked the first time since IBM in 1996 that a technology company attempted a century bond.

Who Is Sridhar Vembu?

Sridhar Vembu is the founder and chief scientist of Zoho Corporation, a global software company known for its enterprise cloud applications. An IIT Madras alumnus with a PhD from Princeton University, Vembu is known for advocating rural development, decentralised business models, and India-based innovation. He stepped down as Zoho’s CEO in 2023 to focus on research and development initiatives within the company.

Vembu’s post triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users supported the comparison, arguing that while the East India Company once controlled trade routes, big tech companies now control “data routes,” making businesses dependent on their infrastructure.

Why Vembu Drew The East India Company Comparison

The comparison centres on the growing financial and structural power of large technology corporations. The post Vembu responded to argued that major tech firms now operate at a scale similar to sovereign governments, both in terms of fundraising capacity and long-term financial planning.

The East India Company, a British trading corporation, gradually expanded into a political and economic force that controlled vast territories and trade routes. Vembu’s analogy appears to suggest that today’s tech giants command similar influence, though in digital infrastructure and capital markets rather than physical territory.

ALSO READ: Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 12:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Rishab Agarwal’s Petition Challenging WeWork India IPO Disclosures Withdrawn Unconditionally

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

LATEST NEWS

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Stares Down Saim Ayub After Unplayable Yorker in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Sachin Tendulkar And Family Arrive In Jamnagar Ahead Of Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Festivities | Check Date, Venue, Guest List Inside

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan’s 77 And Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya’s Bowling Seal Big Win

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: “13+ Crore Views…” – Rani Rampal Questions Viewership Gap Between Cricket And Hockey

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Trolled for ‘No Intent’ Knock After Another Failure

Freshly Dug Soil, Raw Meat Found At 3-Year-Old Piya Sahu’s Grave In Chhattisgarh; Father Says, ‘Someone Tried To Dig Up My Daughter’s Grave’

Watch: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Historical Epic ‘Jai Somnath’ Marking 1000 Years Of Ghazni Attack; Check Release Details

Marco Rubio Says US Has No Reason To Doubt European Report Accusing Russia In Alexei Navalny’s Death, Calls It ‘Troubling’

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’
Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’
Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’
Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

QUICK LINKS