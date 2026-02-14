LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row cricket rivalry India Pakistan entertainment news dp-world bangladesh elections crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam Palash Mucchal cheating row
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, will not travel to New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit next week due to “unforeseen circumstances,” his media team confirmed. The tech billionaire was expected to be a key attraction at the global event scheduled to be inaugurated by Narendra Modi.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang skips India AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi citing unforeseen reasons. Photos: X.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang skips India AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi citing unforeseen reasons. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 14, 2026 19:24:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia, will not travel to New Delhi for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit next week, his media representatives confirmed, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The technology leader had been expected to be one of the main attractions at the global summit, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Why Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Skipping India AI Summit

Huang was originally scheduled to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the event. However, Nvidia’s media agency in India, MSL Group, said in an email that he would not be travelling due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

You Might Be Interested In

His expected appearance had generated significant anticipation, given his prominence in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors.

Who is Jensen Huang?

 Jensen  Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the company’s board of directors. Before establishing Nvidia, he held multiple roles between 1985 and 1993 at LSI Logic, a computer chip manufacturer, and from 1984 to 1985 at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

In 2017, he was named Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year. Two years later, Harvard Business Review ranked him No. 1 on its list of the world’s 100 best-performing CEOs over the lifetime of their tenure.

Huang holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree from Oregon State University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) degree from Stanford University.

Jensen Huang Net Worth

As of early 2026, Huang’s net worth is estimated at more than $100 billion. According to Forbes, it was around $164.1 billion in January 2026, placing him among the richest individuals globally. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his large stake in Nvidia, whose valuation has surged amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

What Is the India-AI Impact Summit 2026?

India is hosting the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026. Around 17 heads of state, the United Nations chief, and several global technology CEOs are expected to attend the event.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, “The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress, which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI. The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.”

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the summit’s overarching theme is “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya – Welfare for All, Happiness of All.”

Also Read: Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 7:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

AI-Driven Transformation: AvenuesAI Reports 122% Revenue Surge and Profit Jump

8th Pay Commission Updates You Cannot Miss: Pension Hikes, Arrears, And What Pre-2026 Retirees Must Know

The Weekend On Dalal Street: From Trade Euphoria To AI Panic – How Last Week’s Rollercoaster Sets The Stage For Monday’s Stock Market Moves

LATEST NEWS

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: “Wait for 24 hours..” – Suryakumar Yadav Stays Tight Lipped On Handshake Controversy

Did Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Exit Spark A Rs 40 Crore Showdown With Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment? Producers Guild Steps In As Fallout Turns Explosive

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

‘Nanga Parade Niklega’: YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari Alleges Attack And Rape Threats By A ‘Mob Of 500’ During Protest At Delhi University- Who Is She?

Indian Achievers’ Forum, AIBCF & Achievers’ World Host National Conclave on Mission Viksit Bharat 2047

Happyyou 24|7 Offers Holistic E-Mental Health for a Healthier India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

‘Body Parts Dispersed Into Canal, Head Missing’: West Bengal BLO Calls Lover’s Husband For SIR, Kills Him In Chilling Murder Plot

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi
Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi
Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi
Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

QUICK LINKS