Why Jensen Huang Is Skipping India AI Impact Summit? All About The Nvidia Chief As Tech Billionaire Cancels Visit To New Delhi

Jensen Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia, will not travel to New Delhi for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit next week, his media representatives confirmed, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The technology leader had been expected to be one of the main attractions at the global summit, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Why Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Skipping India AI Summit

Huang was originally scheduled to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the event. However, Nvidia’s media agency in India, MSL Group, said in an email that he would not be travelling due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

His expected appearance had generated significant anticipation, given his prominence in the global artificial intelligence and semiconductor sectors.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the company’s board of directors. Before establishing Nvidia, he held multiple roles between 1985 and 1993 at LSI Logic, a computer chip manufacturer, and from 1984 to 1985 at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

In 2017, he was named Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year. Two years later, Harvard Business Review ranked him No. 1 on its list of the world’s 100 best-performing CEOs over the lifetime of their tenure.

Huang holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) degree from Oregon State University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) degree from Stanford University.

Jensen Huang Net Worth

As of early 2026, Huang’s net worth is estimated at more than $100 billion. According to Forbes, it was around $164.1 billion in January 2026, placing him among the richest individuals globally. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his large stake in Nvidia, whose valuation has surged amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

What Is the India-AI Impact Summit 2026?

India is hosting the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, 2026. Around 17 heads of state, the United Nations chief, and several global technology CEOs are expected to attend the event.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, “The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress, which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI. The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.”

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the summit’s overarching theme is “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya – Welfare for All, Happiness of All.”

