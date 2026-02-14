LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem's Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem's Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Indian-origin Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed Group CEO of DP World after the leadership exit of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, with chair duties shifting to Essa Kazim. The announcement comes amid attention around a 2009 email linked to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, which US lawmaker Thomas Massie referenced while urging authorities to reveal the recipient’s identity.

Indian-origin leader Yuvraj Narayan as DP World Group CEO. Photo: ANI.
Indian-origin leader Yuvraj Narayan as DP World Group CEO. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 14, 2026 17:35:38 IST

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Yuvraj Narayan has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World following the exit of former CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The Dubai government announced Narayan’s appointment in an official statement, though it did not mention bin Sulayem by name.

Sultan Bin Sulayem had also served as Chairman of DP World’s Board of Directors. The statement confirmed that the chairman’s responsibilities will now be handled by Essa Kazim.

Why Was Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Removed From DP World?

Separately, attention has been drawn to a 2009 email linked to Jeffrey Epstein. In the email, Epstein wrote: “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.”

The recipient responded: “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may.”

Although the recipient’s name was redacted, Republican Representative Thomas Massie posted on social media platform X, stating, “A Sultan seems to have sent this,” and urged the Justice Department to make the identity public.

ALso Read: ‘Saw Your Name In Epstein Files’: Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan?

Yuvraj Narayan is a qualified chartered accountant of Indian origin with more than two decades of experience at DP World. He joined the company in 2004 and was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer in 2005, according to the company’s official website.

Over the years, he has played a key role in shaping the company’s financial strategy and its expansion across international markets. Most recently, as Group Deputy CEO and CFO, he oversaw financial management, capital allocation, corporate finance, and key operational functions across DP World’s global network.

Narayan is married to Nandita Narayan.

Yuvraj Narayan’s Career Before DP World

Before joining DP World, Yuvraj Narayan held senior positions in banking and port operations. He worked with ANZ Group as Head of Corporate and Project Finance for South Asia, where he handled infrastructure and large-scale financing projects.

He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Salalah Port Services in Oman, gaining direct operational experience in port management prior to moving to the Dubai-headquartered logistics group.

Narayan currently serves on the boards of HDFC International Life and Re Company Limited and the Dubai Financial Market.

What DP World Said About Yuvraj Narayan 

The official statement said, “Yuvraj Narayan has extensive professional experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains, and global trade. Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company’s expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

According to his profile on DP World’s official website, “under Mr Narayan’s leadership, DP World has transformed from a regional port operator to a global end-to-end supply chain solutions provider. His strategic vision and financial acumen have been pivotal in expanding DP World’s operations to 79 countries, handling around 10% of global container trade.”

It further states, “His tenure at DP World has seen the company grow its business entities to over 430, employing more than 115,000 individuals worldwide. Mr Narayan’s leadership has been crucial in navigating the company through various economic cycles, maintaining its competitive edge in the global market.”

Also Read: Who Is Kathy Ruemmler? Top Goldman Sachs Lawyer Resigns After Epstein Files Expose Her ‘Uncle Jeffrey’ Emails

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 5:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dp-world DUBAI Epstein files sultan-ahmed-bin-sulayem Yuvraj Narayan

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem's Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row
Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row
Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row
Who Is Yuvraj Narayan? Indian-Origin Executive Named DP World CEO After Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem’s Exit Amid Jeffrey Epstein Email Row

QUICK LINKS