Home > Viral News > 'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

An Ahmedabad professional shared a viral cold email with the subject line ‘Saw your name in the Epstein Files’ which created public outrage because he used a delicate matter to request a job referral. Netizens criticized the method as unprofessional because it demonstrated the wrong way to contact people for job vacancies through cold email.

AI Generated Image
AI Generated Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 13, 2026 15:08:17 IST

Published: February 13, 2026 15:08:17 IST

'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

Click baiting emailing has always been among the most frequent methods of job seekers contacting hiring managers and professionals to refer them. Although there are numerous candidates who attempted to make a difference through clever subject lines, a recent attempt entered a controversial realm and went viral immediately.

What Did The Email Say?

A professional in Ahmedabad posted a screen grab of one of the cold emails, the subject of which is ‘Saw your name in the Epstein Files’. This atypical strategy immediately attracted attention in social media, with users labelling it as the best and the worst job referral email simultaneously. The sender was a student of IIT Hyderabad, who supposedly just wanted to attract attention with the shocking phrase, although the strategy did not work, and a lot of criticism spread over the Internet.

What Is The Catch Here?

The netizens reacted with a lot of disapproval to the message, claiming that the candidate was using a sensitive and disturbing subject to generate gains. To the many users, mentioning a scandal like this in a formal email was poorly judged and created a lack of understanding on what is expected in the workplace. The email receiver also referred to the strategy as unprofessional and provided it as an example of what not to do when trying to find an opportunity in the career. Some industry experts commented and emphasized that creativity is not the most important thing; being a business person professionalism and respect are the key elements in business correspondence.

epstein files ahmedabad

epstein files ahmedabad

Epstein Files

In context, Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted criminal with a history of committing serious offences, such as human trafficking, when he died in prison in 2019. Although the years went by, revelations, and documents that surrounded his case keep hitting the headlines in 2026. This event shows that it is very easy to abuse trending or controversial issues and, in most cases, the outcomes are not positive. The viral email has become at the same time a lesson to job seekers and they should always remember that uniqueness must not be achieved at the expense of being sensitive and professional.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 3:08 PM IST
'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here
'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here
'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here
'Saw Your Name In Epstein Files': Ahmedabad Professional Shares Viral Screenshot That Shows How Not To Ask For A Job Referral — Check Here

