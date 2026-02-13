LIVE TV
Who Is Sonam Pandit? Watch The Influencer’s Video That Is Going Viral — Check Here

The clip was shared on fans and influencer pages extensively, which created discussions and increased its reach even more.

(Image Credit: Sonam Pandit via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Sonam Pandit via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 13, 2026 12:14:17 IST

Mumbai based actress and digital creator Sonam Pandit has again become a source of attention, following her recent Instagram video, which was specifically about Mahashivratri, and went viral on various social media platforms. The visually appropriate reel incorporates the traditional image with background music in a way that is mystical and demonstrates her obedience to Lord Shiva in an innovative and contemporary perception. In several days of its publication, the video had almost 2 million views, went viral on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and other digital networks, becoming an instant trend.

The time when the post was posted was also a determinant in its popularity. The video was released three days before Mahashivratri, which created initial buzz among the devotees and other users of the internet. The blend between spirituality and modern narration was something unusual and Sonam hit the right chords, particularly among the youth, who valued her new methods of celebrating the cultural practices. The clip was shared on fans and influencer pages extensively, which created discussions and increased its reach even more.



Sonam Pandit has been increasing in popularity due to her keen insight on the digital trends and taste of the audience, which explains why industry observers see more success in Sonam Pandit. She has gained a strong following throughout the years by being a content creator who continuously created content about fashion, beauty, comedy, and lifestyle. With close to 34,000 YouTube subscribers, approximately 11,000 Instagram followers and over 14,000 Facebook followers as of now, she is firmly established as an emerging personality in the influencer industry in India. Her skill in adapting the content to various platforms and keeping it continually appealing to the audience makes her stand out.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 12:14 PM IST
