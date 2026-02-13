Hotel in Bijnor was closed by police after viral videos were leaked claiming to capture the students and couples being secretly captured by a hotel employee. The offensive videos that went viral on social media caused outrage among people and put serious concerns regarding the safety and privacy of the guests. Based on complaints, the authorities filed an FIR and initiated an investigation of the incident, taking it as a significant violation of trust and personal privacy.

Bijnor Couple Viral MMS: Privacy Breach Sparks Outrage As Hotel Employee Booked For Secretly Recording Guests, FIR Registered

The police officials allege that the suspect employee had been caught secretly recording guests without their consent and uploaded the video on the internet. In the first investigation, police officers confiscated electronic devices on which the videos were supposedly recorded and stored. The restaurant was isolated to avoid evidence interference and a complete forensic investigation of the restaurant. The further actions, according to police, would be based on the results of an investigation and digital evidence provided by the devices of the suspect.

The government has encouraged the community not to share or download the viral clips claiming that such acts may prompt a prosecution under cybercrime and privacy acts. The case once again shown the increasing threats of online exploitation and the necessity to enforce more protection in the hospitality and restaurant. In the meantime, the victims and their families are being assured that they will be supported and kept confidential as the investigation proceeds. The authorities have also hinted that the government can conduct checking of other facilities in the zone to find out whether there is a similar breach in other places.

