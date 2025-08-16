Why 1.4 Lakh Drivers Are Already Using NHAI’s New FASTag Annual Pass, Find Out How!

In line with vision to encourage use of technology and enhance ‘Ease of Living’ for the citizens, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully implemented the ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ facility from Independence Day at about 1,150 Toll Plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country.

1.4 Lakh Users Already Embrace FASTag Pass

The Annual Pass has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users.

Till 7 pm on the first day of implementation, around 1.4 lakh users purchased and activated the annual pass and around 1.39 lakh transactions were recorded on toll plazas, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Around 20,000 – 25,000 concurrent users are using ‘Rajmargyatra App’ at any point of time and annual pass users are receiving SMS messages for zero deduction of toll fee.

NHAI officials and Nodal officers have been appointed on each toll plaza to ensure a smooth travel experience for the pass users.

NHAI said it is addressing queries of the pass users through various channels.

FASTag Annual Pass: Seamless, Cost-Effective Travel Solution

Also, to address the grievances of pass users, 1033 National Highway Helpline has been further strengthened with the addition of over 100 executives.

Providing a seamless and economical travel option to the National Highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,000 for one year’s validity or 200 toll plaza crossings, the ministry’s statement noted.

The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time fee payment through the ‘Rajmargyatra App’ or the NHAI website.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.

“The introduction of the Annual Pass facility will not only enhance the FASTag user experience but will also make journeys on the National Highways & Expressways more economical and seamless,” the ministry said in its report. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Cabinet Approves ₹1,853 Cr Four-Lane Highway From Paramakudi To Ramanathapuram On NH-87