Why Did Investors Rush for TSC India ₹26 Crore IPO: What’s Behind This Travel Company?

TSC India Ltd, a well-known company in the business of travel Management, has opened its IPO on July 23, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO closed on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given July 28, 2025.

Published: July 25, 2025 19:56:12 IST

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 68.14 times. 

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and has launched a ₹26 crore IPO. 

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:  

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
• Price Band: ₹68 to ₹70 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹2,80,000
• Quantity in one Lot: 2000
• Issue Size: ₹26 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 68.14x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 66.47x
Non-Institutional Investors: 133.52x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 40.15x

About the Company

The company is a Jalandhar based travel management company. It provides Air ticketing services customised with the customer’s requirements. Their clients are from B2B and Corporate sector. It has partnerships and associations with Airlines companies and Travel agents.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

