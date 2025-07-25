IndiQube Spaces IPO Subscribed 12.33x Day 3: What Was Fueling Investor Interest?

Indiqube Spaces Ltd., a well-known company in the business of providing workspace solutions, has opened its IPO on July 23, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO subscription closed on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given July 28, 2025.

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 12.33 times.

The company is a well-known player in providing workspace solutions, and has launched a ₹700 crore IPO.

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025

• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931

• Maximum Amount: ₹2,00,000

• Quantity in one Lot: 63

• Issue Size: ₹700 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 12.33x

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 12.55x

Non-Institutional Investors: 8.24x

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 14.35x

About the Company

Indiqube Spaces Ltd. a Bangalore based company, provides workspace solutions dedicated to provide customised solutions from corporate offices to small office spaces. The company offers customised and managed sustainable along with technology-driven workplace solutions. The company’s backward integration emphases on asset renovation, upgradation and customised build-to-suit models.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Shanti Gold International IPO oversubscribed On Day 2: Is This Gem Worth Investing In?